TV News

New AFI Movie Announced

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 11, 2020 @ 8:56 pm

Alfre Woodard announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection: MCCABE & MRS. MILLER. AFI Life Achievement Award recipient Warren Beatty teamed up with Julie Christie and director Robert Altman to bring MCCABE & MRS. MILLER to the silver screen, which AFI named as one of the greatest westerns in film history.

 

DID YOU KNOW? MCCABE & MRS. MILLER represents the beginning of director Robert Altman’s innovative practice of overlapping dialogue in his films. Altman also wanted an antique, historical look, so he partially exposed the negatives to destroy the clarity of the film and to create the impression that one is viewing the film through a pane of stained glass.

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