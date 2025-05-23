Daniela Forever Sneak Peek

Grieving the loss of his girlfriend Daniela, Nicolás is consumed by sorrow. He sees a glimmer of hope when he’s offered a chance to participate in a groundbreaking sleep therapy that simulates reality. But as dream and memory blur, he must confront what healing really means—and whether he’s ready to let go. From visionary filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Daniela Forever is a sci-fi journey through love, loss, and illusion.