Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/28/2025

Tonight is Halloween night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The nine remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Cheryl Burke is a guest judge.

Elaine Hendrix is injured, and her fate is unknown.

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Jazz

Song: Brain Stew by Green Day

Sammi: I love the jail theme! She gets better every week and seems to really be listening to Mark and the judges. That is even more impressive than their dancing.

Cheryl: She is impressed with their partnership but watch the timing.

Bruno: It was mind blowing.

Carrie Ann: They were a bit out of sync, but she enjoyed it.

Derek: No tricks, all treats!

Score: 9-9-9-10=37/40

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Elastic Heart by Sia

Sammi: I didn’t think that they were going to be able to top last week’s dance, but here we are. Everything about this is perfect….the mood, the performance, the power….I have no notes.

Bruno: Nothing can hold her back.

Carrie Ann: She liked this experimentation.

Derek: He loved the athleticism but not the execution.

Cheryl: They are getting stronger every week and keep on going.

Score: 9-8-8-9=34/40

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allergo con brio by Ludwig van Beethtoven

Sammi: This theme is amazing. AND IT IS HIS BIRTHDAY! Happy birthday! This has to be one of the most fun paso dobles I have ever seen. He is putting every bit of effort into it and looks like he is having a ball despite the seriousness of the dance.

Carrie Ann: He has some kind of mystery magic with how he is improving….just watch the legs.

Derek: He throws away the 6 paddle and loves how committed he is to the dance.

Cheryl: He is the heart of this show, but watch the arms a bit.

Bruno: He captured the hammer house of horror.

Score: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Bad to the Bone by 2WEI and Bri Bryant

Sammi: She is in the hospital, but still in the competition. She pulled something in her rib and had trouble breathing. The judges will watch her rehearsal video and give scores based on that…and if she survives elimination, she is cleared to stay.

Derek: She is a born performer. WE LOVE ELAINE!

Cheryl: She is underrated and they are beautiful to watch.

Bruno: They did a great job and she is a true performer.

Carrie Ann: She is a warrior and has to come back.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Star: Danielle Fishel

Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Sammi: The murder mystery plot twist is such a cool idea. As for her dancing, she is improving leaps and bounds. I am more and more impressed with her with each passing week.

Cheryl: It was a proper smooth Viennese Waltz, but she wants more emotion.

Bruno: He felt it deeply.

Carrie Ann: She sees the progress, but let that power out.

Derek: He gives her places to improve, but enjoyed it.

Score: 8-8-8-9=33/40

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Try Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by The Hampton String Quartet

Sammi: I never thought in a million years he would be able to top the dance he did with his mom, but here we are. This is incredible. The instrumental version of the song makes it even more powerful and amazing. WOW.

Bruno: They literally killed it.

Carrie Ann: She believes him as a leading man and loves it!

Derek: He loves it!

Cheryl: He is a natural showman.

Score: 10-9-9-10=38/40

Star: Jen Affleck

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift

Sammi: Damn, girl! She has got IT! That was everything….hot chemistry, amazing choreography, powerful performance…..that was IT!

Carrie Ann: That was off the charts in the beginning, but still inconsistent.

Derek: He compliments Jan for his amazing first season. As for Jen, it was fantastic, but he gives her places to improve.

Cheryl: Work on the connection, but her best dance.

Bruno: She did well but needs to know when to let go.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Tango

Song: Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish

Sammi: It was such an intense dance and so incredible to watch. Tough love or no, that was their best dance to date.

Derek: Tough love gets the job done!

Cheryl: It had everything, save for them breaking hold.

Bruno: Drop dead good!

Carrie Ann: Mad respect for her joining the process.

Score: 10-10-9-10=39/40

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Can’t Help Falling in Love (DARK) by Tommee Proffitt and Brooke

Sammi: He hurt his nose during rehearsal. Daniella feels so bad, even though he says it is no big deal and they can still dance.

What a way to end the night! That was a wonderful dance and showcases how well he is doing when it comes to learning how to dance.

Cheryl: Watch the bum and leading, but overall they are the most improved couple.

Bruno: Watch the pivot, but he liked it.

Carrie Ann: She likes the emotional aspect of his dances.

Derek: They were smooth and loves their chemistry….however, watch the frame.

Score: 9-9-8-9=35/40

Dylan won sexiest tattoos from People Magazine. Derek won sexiest 40-year-old. He said if he would win he would shave his head, so now he might have to do it!

Group dance time! It is a dance marathon where the couples get eliminated one by one until there is one left standing.

Andy and Emma—1 point

Jen and Jan—2 points

Danielle and Pasha—2 points

Dylan and Daniella—3 points

Robert and Witney—3 points

Jordan and Ezra—4 points

Alix and Val—4 points

Whitney and Mark—5 points

Results: Alix and Val, Jordan and Ezra, Dylan and Daniella, Robert and Witney, Danielle and Pasha and Andy and Emma are all safe.

The maybe bottom three are Elaine and Alan, Whitney and Mark and Jen and Jan, with Jen and Jan going home.

More next week, stay tuned!