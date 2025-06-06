Daisy Jones and The Six Receives SOFEE



Daisy Jones & The Six has earned the Critics Choice Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).

Issued by the CCA Women’s Committee, the SOFEE recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories. Please alert your audience to the news! You can find specific Critics Choice SOFEE recipients and more information about the Seal at criticschoice.com/SOFEE/.