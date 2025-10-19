Da 5 Bloods Premieres on Netflix Friday!

DA 5 BLOODS is premiering on Netflix on FRIDAY! To celebrate, we have a sneak peek and more information on the movie. Check it out below.

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.
