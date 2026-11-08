Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2026 Winners Announced

(New York, NY – November 8, 2026) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) unveiled the winners of the 11th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards at a gala event in New York City. You Can See Everything won all five categories in which it was nominated, including the top award of the evening, Best Documentary Feature. The film also took home the awards for Best Director for Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim, Best Cinematography for David Bolen, Best Editing for Adam Locke-Norton, and Best Score for Ari Balouzian.

Once Upon a Time in Harlem won three awards, including Best First Documentary Feature for David Greaves, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Historical Documentary.

The History of Concrete won the award for Best Narration for John Wilson.

Musk took home the award for Best Biographical Documentary.

Best Music Documentary went to EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert.

NAZA won Best Political Documentary.

Nuisance Bear took home the award for Best Science/Nature Documentary.

Everest: The Other Side won Best Sports Documentary.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare and Lost Women of Alaska tied for Best True Crime Documentary.

The trophy for Best Short Documentary went to The Baddest Speechwriter of All.

The award for Best Limited Documentary Series went to Lion.

30 for 30 took home the award for Best Ongoing Documentary Series.

Ron Howard received the Critics Choice Impact Award, presented by Frank Oz. The prestigious award recognizes filmmakers whose work, influence, and commitment to nonfiction storytelling have made a significant and lasting impact on the documentary form, broadening its reach and championing its continued evolution.

Visionary filmmaker Jehane Noujaim was the recipient of the CCA’s Pennebaker Award(formerly the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award) presented by Pennebaker’s widow and collaborator, Chris Hegedus. Named in tribute to trailblazing documentarian D A Pennebaker, the award celebrates filmmakers whose careers have made a profound and lasting contribution to the art of documentary storytelling.

Television host and producer Ross Mathewshosted the event. Presenters and attendees included Joe Berlinger, Jimmy Chin, Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Liz Garbus, Chris Hegedus, Ron Howard, Troy Iwata (The Daily Show), Rachel Keller (Cupertino), Aimé Donna Kelly (Law & Order: SVU), Ross McElwee, Ross Mathews, Jehane Noujaim, Lance Oppenheim, Frank Oz, Octavia Spencer, Mark Tallman (Your Friends & Neighbors), and Chai Vasarhelyi, among others.

“This year’s winners reflect the extraordinary creativity, ambition, and innovation shaping documentary filmmaking today,” said Christopher Campbell, Vice President of Documentary at the Critics Choice Association. “From bold new storytelling approaches that have expanded the reach of nonfiction films and brought new audiences to the genre, to filmmakers who tackle pressing political and social issues, to those who return to compelling stories to explore them in greater depth, this year’s nominees demonstrate the limitless possibilities of the documentary form. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable talent and diverse perspectives that continue to shape the exciting future of documentary filmmaking.”

Feature-length documentaries, two-part documentaries, and short-form documentaries are eligible for nomination if first released commercially in the U.S. between January 1 and December 31, 2026. Documentaries may be delivered to audiences theatrically or by broadcast, cable, or streaming. Documentary series of three episodes or more are eligible for nomination if a majority of the episodes of the series’ eligible season have been released between January 1 and December 31, 2026. The awards ceremony is produced by Bob Bain of Bob Bain Productions.

National Geographic Documentary Films and Netflix are Catalyst Sponsors for the event.

Milagro Tequila is a sponsor of the event.

WINNERS OF THE 11th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARDS

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim – You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Greaves – Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Bolen – You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST EDITING

Adam Locke-Norton – You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST NARRATION

The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

Written and Performed by John Wilson

BEST SCORE

Ari Balouzian – You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

NAZA (Neon)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Musk (Bleecker Street)

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare (Netflix)

Lost Women of Alaska (Investigation Discovery)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Baddest Speechwriter of All (Netflix)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Lion (National Geographic)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN)

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. See also Critics Choice Documentary Awards Winners Visit Website View All Posts She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.