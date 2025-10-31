Celebrity Spotlight: Emma Pierson

Rising star Emma Pierson opens up to TVGrapevine about her life and career.

Tell me about “Don’t Forget to Remember Me;” what’s the inspiration?

I was getting ready to move away from the town I grew up in, and from the neighborhood where my best friends live. I was kind of dreading moving day, and wishing I had more time to enjoy the good times with my friends.

Tell me a bit about how your career began?

I’ve always loved singing in front of people. And I’ve written songs since I was really young. When I was around 8, I started working with a vocal coach at Stages Music Arts named Ashley Higginbotham. She helped me understand how to arrange my words into lyrics, and encouraged me to get my song to the point where it could be recorded.

What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

Well, I’m most proud of releasing my first single, of course. I’m also proud that I can be a role model for other kids who want to do something big. You don’t have to wait until you grow up to live your dream.

Who influences you as a writer/artist?

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Madison Beer. There are also a couple of songs by other artists that have really inspired me, like “Electric Love” by Borns and “Best Friend” by Rex Orange Country.

Who are some people/companies you might want to collaborate with?

My dream would be to collaborate with Ariana Grande! But until that happens, I’m excited about working with some people at my music school in Austin. Chad and Natasha Hudson own Hudson’s on Mercer, and they are both singer/songwriters who have a lot of success in the music industry.

What’s next for you? Anything new and exciting in the works?

I’m working on several new songs with more of a pop vibe, and hoping to be able to produce an album early next year.

Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself?

I love playing soccer. It brings out my competitive side. Also, I love The Office. I watch it over and over.

What are you watching on TV these days?

The Office, of course. And Gossip Girl

Where can people learn more about you?

Instagram: @theemmapierson, and YouTube: Emma Pierson.

Anything else you want to tell America?

I have to mention my Golden Retriever. Her name is Jersey Girl and she just turned 7-years-old. Wish her Happy Birthday!