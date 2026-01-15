Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners
Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 23, 2023 @ 7:50 pm

Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners

 

Palme d’Or

Anatomy of a Fall, dir. Justine Triet

Grand Prix

The Zone of Interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer

Jury Prize

Fallen Leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Best Director

Tran Anh Hùng for The Pot-Au-Feu

Best Screenplay

Yuji Sakamoto for Monster

Best Actress

Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses

Best Actor

Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days

Honorary Palme d’Or

Michael Douglas

Camera d’Or for Best First Film

The Yellow Cocoon Shell, dir. Thien An Pham

Palme d’Or for Best Short Film

27, dir. Flóra Anna Buda

