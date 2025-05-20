Call Me Kat Recap for 11/10/2022: Call Me The Hot Chick Two

The episode opens with Kat and Max finally hooking up, but not before she kicks the cat out of the bed. Afterward, they both have thoughts about the night. He doesn’t regret it, but also hopes he doesn’t fart, while she is excited this finally happened.

They turn around to say good morning, but bump heads. The two of them wonder where they should go from here and decide to see where things go, sealing the deal with a kiss.

At the cafe, Carter goes to see Randi and tells her that he is training his son for track. She wants to help, which leads to them getting into a competition over the whole thing.

Kat comes down and Randi can tell she had sex. Sheila wonders if she knows what she did since it was so long while Kat gushes over her night. Sheila is upset that this might put her becoming a grandma on the back burner and decides to get a drink. Phil is in the background bringing out food.

Max and Kat are on their date and tell the waiter about their relationship and their night together. The two of them try to make small talk, but it ends up being awkward.

Phil hosts a running contest between Carter and Randi, which Randi wins. She rubs it in his face, which makes Carter think she cheated. Phil is just concerned that he is wearing two different shoes.

Kat and Max continue to be awkward and think about what they should do and say. They finally begin to talk things out and things become less awkward, despite them scaring the waiter.

Back at the house, they try to have sex again, but his role play makes things awkward again. She runs to the bathroom to remove her granny panties and pee, but she falls into the toilet and knocks down the shower.

After the bathroom debacle, Kat puts on one of Max’s shirts to seduce him, but Max is watching TV with Carter. She is annoyed by this and leaves, but Carter thinks she is being the cool girlfriend.

Later on, Phil goes to the bar to show Carter a video of the race. He ends up showing a So You Think You Can Dance video, but then shows him that Carter actually fell. He puts the file in a cup of water in anger.

Kat talks about her situation with Max with Randi and Sheila. Despite being snarky, Sheila says that the fact that they are friends will help them out. However, she and Randi begin to get snarky again, so Kat leaves.

Later on, Randi brings Carter sneakers and they talk about boys vs girls in track. He finally admits what was on the video and allows her to train CJ. They kiss and make up.

Kat and Max meet to talk and share some of their favorite memories. They then talk things out and they both admit they are afraid of what could happen. He wants to give it a chance and promises he will always be her friend even if it didn’t work out. They deal it with a kiss as the episode comes to a close.