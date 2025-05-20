Young Sheldon Recap for 11/10/2022: A Tougher Nut and a Note on File

The episode opens with Mandy and Georgie going on a non-date and running into her parents. She wants to run, but he wants to say hi. Before they can do anything, her dad spots them and Georgie waves.

The two of them finally go over to say hi and have an awkward encounter. Georgie and Mandy’s dad Jim seem to get along, but Mandy’s mom tries grilling Georgie about his age and why they aren’t together. She then says the bill is paid and they leave.

Adult Sheldon recalls his favorite comic book, while Young Sheldon is mad when Missy tells him it was sold to some weird guy. He is not happy with this lack of information—or the fact that he is sans comic book.

MeeMaw and Georgie talk about how she reacted when Mary was pregnant and how it all changed when he was born. He thinks he has that kind of charm, and she agrees and adds that it all ended when he began to talk.

Sheldon calls Nathan to negotiate getting the comic book and they agree to a bartering deal.

Georgie goes to visit Mandy’s parent’s. Jim is happy to talk to him, but Audrey continues to act condescending. He tries to convince them that he wants to marry Mandy, but she keeps saying no. Audrey continues to give him a hard time, but Jim wants to get to know him and even teach him about the tire business.

Sheldon is using Dr. Linkletter’s computer, much to his chagrin. He wants to find the comic for Nathan, but having no luck. Dr. Linkletter has no interest and kicks him out. He does, however, suggest he make a comic book database.

At the laundromat, Mandy comes in to yell at Georgie for talking to her parents. They end up getting into an argument, which he makes worse by comparing her to her mom. MeeMaw has him realize this is dumb.

Later on, Georgie comes home to talk to George over a beer, but George nixes the beer idea. They bond over getting to know the parents of their significant others. George, however, points out that his problem was solved by Mary’s dad dying.

Sheldon goes to the comic book store to talk to the manager Nigel about the database. This leads to Missy having to work late, upsetting her. The two of them end up working on the database together, leading to them arguing over the organization of everything. Nathan ends up joining them and is in awe of being in the store after hours. This leads to another organization debate and Missy leaving.

Jim goes to visit Mary and George to give them money for Mandy. He doesn’t want her to know it is from him or his wife to know, which leads to George thinking Audrey is like Mary.

Back at the comic book store, Nathan and Sheldon talk about other databases they can make, including one for grants and one for dating. Sheldon goes to work on it and leaves Nathan alone. He says he wants to steal a lot of stuff.

Mandy and Georgie continue to fight when they see her dad’s car at the Cooper house. They go to investigate, but Mandy and Jim end up in their own fight. Mandy storms off with Georgie and they continue their original fight.

The episode ends with Sheldon presenting the database idea to President Hagemeyer, who sends him off with a dollar to buy a YooHoo.