Brothers to Air on Apple TV

on Wednesday, September 23 with the first Wednesday through November 4, 2026 . Starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey and Academy Award-nominee Woody Harrelson, and produced by Paramount Television Studios, “Brothers” is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody winner Lee Eisenberg. Today, Apple TV announced that its new eight-episode comedy “Brothers” will make its global debutwith the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every. Starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey and Academy Award-nominee Woody Harrelson, and produced by Paramount Television Studios, “Brothers” is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody winner Lee Eisenberg.

“Brothers” follows McConaughey and Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.

“Brothers” is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel & Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O’Donnell directs multiple episodes including the pilot.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 843 wins and 3,608 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” global cultural phenomenon “Severance,” Apple’s most-viewed drama “Pluribus,” Academy Award Best Picture winner “CODA” and Academy Award winner “F1,” the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com , for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*