Bravo’s Summer House Returns Tomorrow

Summer House returns to Bravo tomorrow and here is a look at what to expect:

New House, New Roommate, New Challenges! A summer unlike any other. The drama intensifies as the “Summer House” crew mixes business with pleasure for the first time all together 24/7. Quaranteaming in the Hamptons, this friend group must tackle busy work schedules, tumultuous relationships, and epic parties under one roof.

Although COVID-19 postponed Kyle and Amanda’s wedding plans, their relationship has grown stronger than ever after isolating together. On the heels of her corporate job last year, Amanda now works full time for Loverboy, meaning she and Kyle are practically inseparable. They are eager to join their friends in the Hamptons this summer while expanding Loverboy’s empire.

Lindsay is ready to settle down this summer, and in her mind the clock is ticking on her relationship timeline. She makes it clear to her boyfriend, Stephen, that she’s ready to take things to the next level. But when podding in the house together puts their relationship to the test, Lindsay is forced to evaluate where they stand.

Coming off an emotional year, Carl is left to pick up the pieces and reckon with himself. Through therapy, meditation and hard work, Carl hopes this summer of self-care will make him the best version of himself and partner in the future.

Hung-up on her feelings from last summer, Hannah enters the house in hopes of continuing her fling with Luke. After quarantining with her parents for months, she is feeling frisky and ready to flirt. Things get complicated when Luke arrives with newcomer and old flame Ciara, leaving Hannah wondering where they stand.

Paige arrives to the house at a turning point with her boyfriend Perry. Unwilling to sacrifice her career, Paige must reflect on her goals and makes a huge decision about what she wants for her future.

After quarantining back home in Minnesota, Luke shockingly arrives to the house with a new girl, Ciara. Everyone is surprised to learn the two have a long history together, and heartthrob Luke is caught in the middle between his lingering romance with Hannah and relationship with Ciara. Is he willing to be vulnerable and honest about his true feelings?

Danielle returns to the Hamptons full time this summer, juggling her demanding career in tech while partying with her friends. Although she tries her best to stay out of drama, working and living in the summer house proves to be a challenge.

A healthcare hero and Atlanta native, newcomer Ciara joins the house looking to let loose after treating COVID-19 patients in New York City as an ICU nurse. Invited to the house by Luke, Ciara soon finds herself involved in relationship drama and must fend for herself as the youngest and newest roommate.