BravoCon 2023 Panels Announced

NEW YORK – Aug. 18, 2023 – Bravo announced today that there are more than 160 Bravolebrities set to attend BravoCon, taking place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Confirmed names will participate in a series of show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations and host booths at the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience with much more. BravoCon’s programming schedule and additional Bravolebrities are set to be announced soon.

The talent roster includes:

Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen The Real Housewives of Atlanta:Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal KungMinkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs The Real Housewives of New York City: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield The Real Housewives of Orange County: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump The Below Deck franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas Southern Hospitality: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas Peacock’s The Real HousewivesUltimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid Family Karma: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani