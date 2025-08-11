Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/10/2025

It is the beginning of week five on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Jimmy was evicted in a 9-2 vote against Kelley, which would have been a 10-1 had Ashley been able to change her vote from Kelley to Jimmy.

Mickey wants to know who else voted to evict Kelley. She knows Rachel was one of them since she was campaigning to evict her seconds before the voting began. Needless to say, Rachel is not a happy bunny right now.

Rylie, Vince and Keanu do a happy dance since Jimmy is gone.

Ava has no clue what is going on, so she wants to win HOH to figure it out.

Rachel cries as Keanu comforts her.

Ashley tries to do damage control after her voting snafu, but Mickey and Morgan think she is the second vote to evict Kelley. She tries to cover her tracks, but they aren’t buying what she is selling.

Mickey is proud that she was able to get a big target out of the house.

Ava talks about her boyfriend Caleb and sends him a dramatic love letter (with flashbacks from the show), pretending to be at war.

HOH time! The game is called Jack the Dipper, where they need to see which dip Jack double dipped in the most.

Rylie vs. Lauren—Rylie wins

Zach vs. Kelley—Zach wins

Morgan vs. Will—Will wins

Katherine vs. Vince—Vince wins

Ashley vs. Rachel—Rachel wins

Vince vs. Zach—Zach wins

Rachel vs. Keanu—Rachel wins

Zach vs. Rylie—Rylie wins

Rachel vs. Will—Will wins

Rylie vs. Ava—Ava wins

Will vs. Ava—Ava wins HOH!

Rachel is happy, while Vince worries he is a target this week.

Ava says that there will be no one on ones and she will talk to everyone when she is ready. She plans on going with her gut and so far tells Zach and Rachel they are safe. Morgan also is safe at this point in her eyes. Ashley, Mickey, Vince and Keanu are all nom possibilities.

Mickey talks to Ava about her plans and thinks it will be in her best interest to keep Ashley off the block. However, Ava doesn’t think Ashley can be trusted.

Rylie and Katherine make out.

Vince tries to make amends with people in the house, only to just drive them crazy. Will talks to Ava about this and she thinks that maybe Vince has a reason to be nervous.

Mickey joins in the conversation, and she reiterates that she thinks that Zach should go up instead of Ashley. Will agrees, making Ava more confused than ever.

Nomination time! Keanu, Vince and Zach are on the block. She says that she chose the people who seemed the most shaken by her HOH because it made her feel as if she couldn’t trust them.

Zach is on the block due to the advice from her allies, Keanu causes problems and Vince doesn’t talk enough game with Ava.

None of the nominations are happy. Zach vows to win the POV and if not, use his golden power.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.