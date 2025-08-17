The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/16/2024

-This spa day with Lisa and Bronwyn looks like heaven.

-Wait, Lisa knew Bronwyn’s ex/father of her child. I also had no idea that he had died.

-Hearing Bronwyn talk about getting pregnant and dealing with the aftermath with her ex’s parents is breaking my heart. I am so proud of her for raising Gwen on her own and doing such a good job with her.

-Britani and Jared are back together, maybe…but he got her flowers from her favorite florist. They will break up and get back together at least sixteen more times by the finale.

-It is so rude and hurtful that Lisa not only threw out the necklace from Whitney, but also was the one who started the rumors. I feel so bad for Whitney.

-Mary telling Angie her car smells like onions is the new ‘you smell like hospital.’

-The hip hop dance class is so cute. The ladies look like they are having a blast.

-The salt caves are amazing. I’ve been to them several times and loved it.

-It is kind of rude to ask for tea in a place like this. It’s not a place to have tea.

-Lisa and Angie are now not talking and the women are taking sides. Heather is Team Lisa and Mary is Team Angie.

-Now Angie and Lisa are mommy shaming each other and Heather is instigating it by telling Lisa what Angie said about Lisa’s parenting.

-Whitney’s daughter Bobbie wanting another ear piercing is such a mood….I remember wanting piercings like that when I was her age. I had five ear piercing when I was fourteen and wanted more.

-Whitney’s podcaster dude playing 20 questions to find out who is spreading rumors about her is the cutest, sweetest way to defend and help a friend.

-Lisa is behind the rumors, which is sad, but not surprising.

-Britani, girl! Run, don’t walk away from Jared. He is only manipulating you….you said this yourself.

-Did Jared seriously just order for Britani? That would be a HELL NO from me.

-Lisa was FaceTiming and texting Jared from Britani’s phone….not for nothing, I’d be pissed if I were Jared.

-He’s on dating apps, checking out girls and not posting about her on social media. The latter I’ll give him since I’ve never posted about my boyfriends online, but the other stuff is a huge red flag. Girl….RUN.

-This is giving my flashbacks to a former relationship. I had my own Jared and I am SO GLAD it is over!

-Did Bronwyn get Crumbl cookies? I knew there was a reason she was awesome. I love those cookies!

-Seeing Gwen and Bronwyn talk about her father and his side of the family is so sad. She deserves to have a say in meeting her paternal family members and it breaks my heart that they are being so condescending about it.

-Gwen is handling this with such maturity and grace. It is amazing.

-These adrenaline adventures are fun to watch, but I’d be too scared to try most of them.

-Mary trying to figure out tailgating is unintentionally adorable.

-Of course, Britani and Lisa are fighting over Jared.

-The fight is over and now they think Mary is lying about a stupid dance class.

-Why isn’t Angie at this event, anyway?

-Lisa is now trash talking Angie. Mary is trying to figure out why they are fighting and why Heather is putting herself in the middle of the situation.

-Now they are fighting over….body positivity and Heather losing weight? WTF even is this episode?

-More next week, stay tuned.