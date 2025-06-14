The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 6/9/2024
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 2 Snark and Highlights for 6/6/2023

-I am so confused…..are we supposed to be blaming the Lauritas, the Gorgas or the Manzos for Teresa and Joe going to jail?

-That Jaqueline/Jackie text is so stupid and petty…..but why does Dolores think Melissa going down for it?

-Teresa comparing this reunion to a colonic and Andy thinking it will be like taking the biggest shit of her life completely sent me…..

-Andy is so checked out of Nose Job Gate it is not even funny.

-I am so glad Rachel was able to legally adopt Jaiden, but the drama that occurred afterward is completely heartbreaking. I hope to God Louie was not involved in any of this,

-This namaste fight has me completely lost…..we went from yelling about Bo Dietl (who I met while interning in college, lovely man!) to shoving namaste up assholes…..make it make sense!

-Jen Fessler looks beautiful, but she was always beautiful, and I hope she knows that, and she did this work for herself and not because she is on TV.

-Does ANYONE really care that she slept with the dude from The Sopranos?

-I am SO excited for Jackie’s book. I already have it preordered.

-Hearing Jackie talk about the side effects of Ozempic is quite insightful. I hope she helps one person with it.

-Is anyone else completely tuning out Melessa and Teresa? I am so sick of their drama.

-Affair-Gate and Laura-Gate both need to end.

-The men listening to the women arguing and discussing what could happen makes me want to be in their group.

-Frankie! Missed you, babe! I also love how he is the voice of reason.

-Why is Louie shirtless?

-The faces Andy is making…..and him telling them to stop acting like kindergarteners is taking me out…..I think his two kids are more mature.

-Andy is literally over this entire reunion and I cannot say I blame him.

-I am so confused as to why Jennifer is upset over Olivia wanting to be a therapist after wanting to be a Broadway star. I wanted to be a Harlem Globetrotter, Vanna White, Erica Kane, a journalist, a legal analyst and a million other things as I was growing up. Maybe she saw what happened and wants to help others? It’s normal and valid.

-Can we get Bo on this reunion or WWHL to set the record straight once and for all?

-So now Louie is threatening one of Marge’s kids? I am so confused by all this.

-Dolores trying to stay out of the Marge/Teresa drama is the most mature thing I’ve seen from anyone in this franchise.

-Andy telling the ladies they are acting like assholes was what this reunion needed. Thank you!

-More next week, stay tuned.

