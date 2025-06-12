Beach Boys Star Brian Wilson Passes Away at 82

Sad news for the world of music today. Brian Wilson, known for being a part of The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82 years old.

His family posted a message with the news on social media, but did not release a cause of death.

Brian is known for many hits with the band, including Surfin’ USA, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Good Vibrations, Fun, Fun, Fun and countless other songs. He is an icon of the music business and an inspiration for many other musicians who followed in his footsteps.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family during this difficult time.