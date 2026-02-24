Robert Carradine Passes Away at 71

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Robert Carradine, known for his roles on Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds, has died. He was 71 years old.

His family released a statement regarding his death, first published on Deadline;

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” he said. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Robert also appeared in many other projects in his decades long career, including ER, Robot Chicken, Max Keeble’s Big Move and American Christmas.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.