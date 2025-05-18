Anatomy of Murder Hits 100 Episodes

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode today. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist, “On the Case with Paula Zahn” executive producer and former Deputy Sheriff Scott Weinberger, to take listeners behind the scenes for an insider’s perspective of compelling homicide cases from around the country. The 100th episode of “Anatomy of Murder,” is available to listen to now on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.

In the “Anatomy of Murder” 100th episode entitled “Partners in Crime – Part 2”, podcast hosts and creators Nicolazzi and Weinberger dive deep into the disturbing and tragic murder of Samuel Johnson Jr., where a police sergeant’s two daughters are the top suspects in this homicide: No forensic evidence tying them to the crime, and one has an alibi, detectives unravel a murder conspiracy that tests the bonds of family and love. Part 1 was previously released on October 25th and is available to listen to now (Link HERE). As with every episode, “Anatomy of Murder” listeners hear and gain insight from someone directly involved and/or impacted by the crime: victims family members, prosecutors, and law enforcement.

“True crime fans are the best fans, and Partners in Crime is a compelling story to celebrate the 100th episode of our podcast,” said Weinberger. “Anna-Sigga and I are so proud of ‘Anatomy of Murder,’ and the amazing support from our global streaming audience is overwhelming.”

“To see what started as ‘Let’s try a podcast,’ now hitting its 100th episode is amazing!’, says Nicolazzi. “The podcast medium is the perfect space to give these cases the attention they each deserve. We are excited to see where AoM goes from here.”

In October 2020, Weinberger Media and Nicolazzi’s Forseti Media partnered with audiochuck to launch “Anatomy of Murder” Podcast, which debuted at #1 worldwide on Apple Podcasts. In less than two years, the weekly original true crime show surpassed 70 million downloads, making it one of the most downloaded true crime podcasts worldwide. In 2022, “Anatomy of Murder,” won a prestigious Webby Award for best single episode in the People’s Choice Crime and Justice category and was named one of the “25 Best True-Crime Podcasts of All Time” by RollingStone.