Steve Moskowitz: The Ted Talker of Taxes

Steve Moskowitz may not be a household name, but he is well on his way. He is the resident tax expert of America and has a knack of explaining things in a way that makes it easy for people to understand. His approach is to do it in layman’s terms, without being long winded or condescending. In short, he talks about taxes the way most people discuss sports, giving it a friendly approach.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the tax attorney discussed his web show, which can be found on https://moskowitzllp.com/practical-tax-steve-moskowitz/. The show is short, yet simple, discussing important tax topics that people often have questions about or have trouble understanding. Steven approaches each topic with a Ted Talk style, giving quick, easy explanations that not only help people with their tax issues, but also give them a better understanding of taxes as a whole. He covers everything from real estate to business tax and everything in between, always giving information without being overwhelming. Listening to his podcast is not only informative, but by the end, you feel as if you have a brand new friend named Steve.

Steve may be a tax expert and lawyer, but there is so much more to him than that. He is truly a kindhearted, sweet man who wants to help people as much as he can. His podcast and job is only one part of who he is as a person. Meeting him is like having a ‘cool fun uncle or older brother.’ From the moment you meet him, you feel at ease and welcomed into his life. His kind approach is what makes his podcast that much more appealing, but who he is as a person makes listeners coming back. He is truly someone who wants what is best for others and it is obvious in how he handles each episode. I am looking forward to hearing more from him and hope to keep learning from him in the future.