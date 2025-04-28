Bad Boy Sneak Peek
- The new series Bad Boy is set to premiere on Netflix on May 2, 2025.
- The award-winning and critically acclaimed series is co-created and co-written by showrunner Ron Leshem (the original Euphoria) and filmmaker Hagar Ben Asher (Long Bright River, The Slut) who also directed the entire series.
- Bad Boy is inspired by true events.
- Bad Boy is an international co-production between global studio Sipur and Peter Chernin’s North Road Company, with Israeli Broadcaster HOT and Tedy Productions producing.
- Bad Boy tells the powerful story of Dean Scheinman, a teenager imprisoned in a juvenile detention facility. Offering a gripping exploration of youth, redemption, brotherhood and friendship, the series follows Dean’s narrative from imprisonment to discovering his unique creative ability to heal deep wounds.
- Netflix acquired the global streaming rights after the series had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. Bad Boy debuted on Israel’s HOT in November 2024 to enormous success. Now Netflix will launch Bad Boy on May 2, 2025.
- Bad Boy was honored with 7 awards at the Israeli Academy for Awards for Television (equivalent to US Emmy Awards) including Best Drama, Best Writing, Best Directing, Best Sound Design & Editing, Best Casting Cinematography and Best Editing. The awards were held on April 2, 2025.
- KEY BAD BOY CREDITS:
CAST: Daniel Chen, Havtamo Farda, Guy Manster
CREATOR AND DIRECTOR: Hagar Ben Asher
CREATORS: Ron Leshem, Daniel Chen, Roy Florentine, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen and Daniel Amsel
WRITERS: Ron Leshem, Hagar Ben Asher, Daniel Chen, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tmira Yardeni, Ron Leshem, Hagar Ben Asher, Daniel Chen, Mirit Toovi, Guy Levy, Ori Gal, Emilio Schenker, Michael Peter Schmidt, Gideon Tadmor, Jan David Frouman, Amy Israel, Kristin Jones Hill
