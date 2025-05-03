America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/17/22

Tonight is the second results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Two acts will move forward and the other nine will go home.

After a recap from last night, we get down to business.

Wyn Starks and Duo Rings: Duo Rings moves to the top five, Wyn is sent home.

Freckled Zelda and Maddie: Maddie moves on, Freckled Zelda goes home.

Fusion Japan and Brown Brothers: Brown Brothers move on, Fusion Japan goes home.

Yu Hojin, Aiko and Mr. Pants: Yu is going to the top five, Aiko and Mr. Pants are eliminated.

The Pack Drumline and Chapel Hart: Chapel Hart is in, The Pack Drumline is out.

As an aside, these acts last night were all SO GOOD that it is sad to see so many eliminated.

Jon Dorenbos from a few seasons ago does a magic trick that gets messed up when Heidi’s paper doesn’t match with his reveal. It was good to see him back and I love how he went from football to magic.

Now we narrow down the top five to the top three. Duo Rings and Brown Brothers are out, as of NOW, Chapel Hart, Yu and Maddie are in.

I have to say, the Brown Brothers were so adorable and I did enjoy their act.

Top two reveal time! Maddie is out and Yu and Chapel Hart move to the next round. I am so sad for Maddie, she is such a sweet, rare talent.

More next week, stay tuned.