Matlock Recap for 1/30/2025

-Matlock is back!

-Mattie is in a bar flirting with a man who Olympia wants to question in a wrongful termination case. Sam, the woman who was fired, is pregnant and is suing for her job back.

-Edwin is not happy about Mattie working with Olympia and not focusing on their case. He is afraid she is going to get caught but she thinks there is nothing to worry about.

-Olympia texting Mattie that she had fun is so cute.

-Alfie wants to stay home from school. Edwin and Mattie think it is bullying and want to help him, but are not sure how.

-Mattie gets the Welbrexa transcript and finds out Julian had an affair with Shae.

Elijah is helping with Sam’s case because she is his cousin.

-Olympia sees Shae and is trying to keep it together. She wants Mattie to work with Shae because she can’t handle it now.

-Billy’s mom making him lunch is so cute. Kira and Sarah stealing it? Not so much.

-Kira cancels plan with Sarah, making her sad, but Billy tells her they need to work hard to impress Olympia…only to find out she left the room.

-Sam explains her case, but she also missed work, slept in her truck and had her truck stolen. She keeps explaining things, but Shae thinks she is holding things back.

-Mattie tells Olympia they need her on the case, so Olympia explains that Shae is the one who was Julian’s affair partner.

-Sam is arrested for grand larceny. The case goes to court and Olympia is determined to prove her innocence. She is held on $20,000 bail, but a friend of hers bails her out.

-Everyone works on the case together to prove Sam’s innocence. They can’t figure out why the janitor would hand over the paper found in Sam’s locker proving her alleged theft, so Sarah, Billy and Olympia go to question her.

-Mattie talks to Alfie and says that her grandfather will be there for him. Shae overhears and Mattie covers by saying that he is Alfie’s other grandfather. Shae continues to press, but Mattie tells her that she doesn’t want people to talk about her personal life and that Shae doesn’t want anyone to talk about hers either, does she?

-Shae thinks that Julian talked about their affair.

-At the trial, various people are questioned, including the person cleaning Sam’s locker. He claims that he cleaned the locker again three months later due to a new employee having a nut allergy. This is proven by the employee records.

-Another witness claims she saw Sam and another woman were acting suspicious the day the truck was stolen.

-Khadija (Sam’s friend) pretended to be Sam the day the truck was stolen so she can go to her appointment. Elijah thinks that Khadija is trying to frame Sam, but she doesn’t think this is possible.

-Olympia and Julian have an awkward meeting with a school admissions counselor for the twins.

-Julian thinks Olympia also had an affair with Elijah, causing another fight and an awkward moment with Elijah.

-There is nothing on Khadija legal wise, but they find out her ex-boyfriend Demitri did. Billy and Sarah now must go undercover to question him at a club. However, they get into a fight over Sarah’s feelings for Kira. Demitri catches them and figures out why they are there. They get kicked out.

-Mattie and Edwin fight over Alfie and his issues at school.

-It turns out Demitri did tell Billy and Sarah that Khadija was in serious gambling debt. Sam still thinks she is innocent.

-Olympia and Mattie go out for drinks and a very drunk admits to working on Welbrexa. Mattie decides to keep the party going to get more information….and finds out Shae also worked on Welbrexa. However, before she can get more information, they realize they can track Sam’s lost earbuds to prove her innocent.

-The ladies go out to see who lives in the area where they were last seen and find out that the man from the bar they questioned at the top of the episode lived in the area. They drunkenly call Billy and Sarah to get them to help get him on the stand.

-It turns out the guy, Irv, was involved in union busting and acting as a mole at the company where Sam worked….and framed her for the theft and getting her fired. He admits to everything.

-Khadija was innocent all along.

-Elijah and Sam decide to spend more time together. She wants him to be with Olympia, but he says there is nothing there.

-Billy is telling Claudia to move out and wants Sarah to tell Kira how she feels.

-Sarah talks to Kira, who wants to check in next month. They kiss.

-Julian and Olympia talk and she says they can’t work together anymore….and he needs to leave. He is not happy about this since they are both up for partner, and it is his father’s firm. They decide that one of them will win partner and the other will leave. They will share Mattie.

-Olympia tells Mattie they are friends, and she trusts her.

-Mattie tells Edwin Shae is a suspect and she knows Olympia is innocent. She trusts her friend.

-More next week, stay tuned.