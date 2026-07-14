America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/14/2026

We are in week six of season twenty-one on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each one has two Golden Buzzers. Simon and Sofia have each used one so far and Howie, Terry and Mel B have used both of theirs.

Yukuta: He is from Japan and is a garbage man who loves Simon and skincare. His act is him doing a dance on his hands with a Simon picture taped to his butt.

Mel B buzzes him, but everyone else puts him through?

Cameron Logsdon: He was a teen parent and he is going for his dreams now that his son is in college. His act is reading resumes for celebrities who would be good judges on AGT….in their voices….based on named given by the actual judges. It is actually quite funny.

Four yeses.

Carolina Mike: He is a systems architect who raps about what he would do with a million dollars. It’s actually hysterical, but the judges think otherwise and buzz him…..but at least the audience likes him?

Wait, Mel B also likes him!

Viola Panik: She is dressed similar to Carmen Miranda and does a samba with puppets….and another person who come out to samba with her. They are buzzed, but the judges are in shock as it gets naughtier and naughtier.

Sofia kind of wants them to stay, but everyone else says no.

Danielle and Naimana: Their performance involves opera, a fake horse and a ventriloquist in reverse…..as in he and the dummy have switched places. There are also puppets for good measure.

The judges are confused and in awe, so the act makes it to the next round.

Nicole Tissington: The act begins with her eating raw chicken, but it….and several items, including shoes and the cups are cake? She is buzzed off the stage.

Butter and Grit: They are a country duo who sing an original song. There is something cute about them that makes me smile….and the judges agree since they are going to the next round.

Veronika: She is from the Ukraine does an aerial act that has the judges move out of the way. The fact that she does it without a safety is scary and shocking yet leaves me wanting more. Wait, it looks like it is on a rope, like one of those ropes we had to climb in gym class….and she goes straight to the ceiling and dances…making me wish she chose Dancing on The Ceiling for her performance song. Just when you think it is over, she adds even MORE acrobatics and death drops. I am at a loss for words.

SOFIA GIVES HER THE GOLDEN BUZZER!!!

Elsie: She is from Mississippi and is here to pursue her dreams after helping her husband live his.

She belts out a beautiful song and WOW, is her voice powerful. It’s giving early Mariah Carey meets Diana Ross. Lovely.

Mel B wanted her to do a different song, while Howie thinks she is a star….but he also wants more, as does Sofia. Simon says she has star-tention.

That being said, Howie says no, but everyone else says yes.

Joel: His magic act contains an item in a box, taking personal items from the judges and having them disappear and reappear…..and even breaks Howie’s phone and another contestants picture of her dog. The item in the box? Howie’s phone! There is a message telling Sofia to stand up and reveals….the picture in the cushion of her chair…and then uses his hammer to smash one of the buzzers, revealing Mel B’s bracelet.

Three yeses….since Howie says no.

A comedian does a bit about passwords and scam calls. He gets through!

Jesse Joe and the 96ers: They are oil fielders who decided to start a band….and write their own music. This song is about not wanting to work….and it is so relatable to so many people. They are actually pretty good and handsome to boot!

Howie says no, but everyone else says yes.

A tumbling act makes it through.

Elektrodads: They are dancers who have been best friends for twenty years and have ten kids between them. It begins with a good luck message from one of the kids and then goes into Drop It Like It’s Hot….and more kid messages….into Yeah!….and a message telling Simon to be nice to their dads.

It is adorable and you can tell they are the cool dads at the carpool line that bring the good snacks to events.

They are in the next round, even though Howie says no.

Ashford Sanders: He sings and WOW he is channeling Luther Vandroos like nobody’s business. Is there another Golden Buzzer? Can I jump through my TV and give him one? It is the BEST singing we have seen in a long time!

Four yeses!

More next week, stay tuned!