Steve Buscemi Joins Far Cry

Steve Buscemi is the latest to descend into the madness of FX’s “Far Cry,” joining Rob Mac and Lizzy Caplan in the new anthology series based on Ubisoft’s global hit video game franchise, which will be available on FX and Hulu as well as Disney+ internationally. The limited series from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac will retain Far Cry®’s signature standalone storytelling format with each season set in a new setting following a new cast of characters.

Steve Buscemi has built a career out of portraying some of the most unique and unforgettable characters in recent cinema. He has starred in films like “Reservoir Dogs,” “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “The Death of Stalin.” Buscemi’s television credits include “Boardwalk Empire” and “Miracle Workers,” Season 5 of “The Sopranos,” and numerous memorable guest appearances on shows like “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” He is an eight-time Emmy nominee, including multiple nods for “Boardwalk Empire” and for starring in and directing “The Sopranos.” He won the Emmy for best short form variety series in 2016 for “Park Bench with Steve Buscemi.” He most recently starred opposite Jenna Ortega in season 2 of the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.” He’ll co-star opposite John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell in Martin McDonagh’s feature film “Wild Horse Nine” for Searchlight this fall.

Since 2004, Far Cry has more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The award-winning Far Cry franchise is known for the exhilaration of the first-person shootouts, organic open world playgrounds, unique stories and memorable antagonists.

FX’s “Far Cry” is executive produced by Noah Hawley, who created FX’s Emmy-winning anthology series “Fargo” and “Alien: Earth” for television through his 26 Keys production banner, and Rob Mac, creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and Executive Producer of the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” through his production banner More Better Productions.

In addition to Mac and Hawley, the series is executive produced by Simon Emanuel, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nicholas Frenkel for 3 Arts, Monica Macer, Peter Calloway, John Campisi, and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

Buscemi is represented by UTA and The Gotham Group.