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Daytime Emmys 2026 Nominations Announced

Sammi Turano

Table of Contents

Daytime Emmys 2026 Nominations Announced 

  • Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

    • “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

    • “3rd Hour of Today” (NBC)
    • “The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures)
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
    • “Today with Jenna & Friends” (NBC)
    • “The View” (ABC)

     

  • Outstanding Entertainment News Series

    • “Access Hollywood” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures)
    • “Extra” (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])

     

  • Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

    • “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen” (Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content])
    • “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])
    • “Delicious Miss Brown” (Food Network [FRANK.])
    • “Magnolia Table: At The Farm” (Magnolia Network [Blind Nil])
    • “Pati’s Mexican Table” (PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media])

     

  • Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

    • “America The Bountiful” (PBS [Credo Nonfiction])
    • “Best Ever Food Review Show” (Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube)
    • “Fork & Hammer” (American Public Television [Susie Films])
    • “Lucky Chow” (PBS [Lucky Rice])
    • “Savor The City” (TV-One [Powerhouse Productions])

     

  • Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

    • “Caught in Providence” (Debmar-Mercury)
    • “Divorce Court” (Fox)
    • “Justice For The People with Judge Milian” (Entertainment Studios)
    • “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” (Entertainment Studios)

     

  • Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

    • “Expedition Unknown” (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
    • “Long Way Home” (Apple [Long Way Productions])
    • “The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar” (Pets.TV [Allen Media Group])
    • “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” (Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First])
    • “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (National Geographic)

     

  • Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

    • “Ask This Old House” (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])
    • “Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House” (Magnolia Network [Blind Nil])
    • “Home Town Takeover” (HGTV [RTR Media Inc.])
    • “The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect” (Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment])
    • “This Old House” (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

     

  • Outstanding Lifestyle Program

    • “A Different Breed” (InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])
    • “George to the Rescue” (NBC)
    • “With Love, Meghan” (Netflix [Sony Pictures Television | Archewell Productions])
    • “The Motherhood” (Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+ [Scout Productions | Deep Blue Productions])
    • “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])

     

  • Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

    • “Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood” (CBS Media Ventures)
    • “Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” (The Hollywood Reporter [IFC])
    • Variety & CNN Actors on Actors” (CNN Digital | Variety)
    • Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” (PBS)
    • “Working in the Theatre” (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

     

  • Outstanding Daytime Special

    • “Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television” (Here TV)
    • “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])
    • “Living Proof” (Hulu [The DIVA Foundation | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates])
    • “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
    • “Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” (Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates])

     

  • Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program

    • “Catalyst” (LinkedIn News)
    • “Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)
    • “Most-Ordered” (Eater)
    • “The Path with Ryan Roslansky” (LinkedIn News)
    • “Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.” (BYUtv [Monument Pictures])

    Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

    • Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
    • Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

     

  • Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

    • Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
    • Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
    • Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

    • Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, “General Hospital” (ABC)

     

  • Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

    • Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

     

  • Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

    • Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri, “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

     

  • Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

    • Jasmine Burke as June Hughes, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • Ray Wise as Ian Ward, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

    • Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The View” (ABC)
    • Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
    • Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
    • Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” (Debmar-Mercury)

     

  • Outstanding Culinary Host

    • Kardea Brown, “Delicious Miss Brown” (Food Network [FRANK.])
    • Danielle Chang, “Lucky Chow” (PBS [Lucky Rice])
    • Ina Garten, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])
    • Pati Jinich, “Pati’s Mexican Table” (PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media])
    • Andrew Zimmern, “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen” (Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content])

     

  • Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

    • Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour, “Extra” (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
    • Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, “Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures)
    • Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, “Access Hollywood” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • Star Jones & Corey Jovan, “Divorce Court” (Fox)

     

  • Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

    • Eva zu Beck, “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (National Geographic)
    • Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The Weekend View” (ABC News Live)
    • Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])
    • Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada in My Kitchen” (Prime Video [Butternut])
    • Keke Palmer, “Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)
    • Joseph Rosendo, “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” (PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents])

     

  • Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

    • “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
    • “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • “General Hospital” (ABC)

     

  • Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

    • “Ask This Old House”: Thank You Roger Cook(PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])
    • “Expedition Unknown”: Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
    • “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out”: Cuba (PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents])
    • “Lucky Chow”: Made in Taiwan (PBS [Lucky Rice])
    • “This Old House”: Asheville Rebuilds (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

     

  • Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

    • “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
    • “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

    • “A Different Breed”: The Season Begins(InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])
    • “Let Frankie Cook”: Pasta From Scratch(Tastemade [Linguine Pictures])
    • “Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”: Crystal Coast of North Carolina (PBS [Samantha Brown Media])
    • “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”: How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone(National Geographic)
    • “The Wizard of Paws”: Buster’s New Kicks(BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])

     

  • Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

    • “Craft Roundtables”: Editors (IndieWire.com)
    • “The Drew Barrymore Show”: Episode 5127(CBS Media Ventures)
    • “Entertainment Tonight”: Episode 45.7 (CBS)
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Today with Jenna & Friends”: Hoda-Bration(NBC)

    Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

    • “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 103 (CBS)
    • “Have Guitar Will Travel World”: The Shetland Sound (PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC])
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Let Frankie Cook”: Getting the Band Back Together (Tastemade [Linguine Pictures])
    • “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

     

  • Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

    • “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 104 (CBS)
    • “The Bold and the Beautiful”: Episode 9511(CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
    • “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])
    • “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4041(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
    • “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

     

  • Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

    • “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])
    • “France Made with Love” (PBS [Symbio Studios])
    • “General Hospital”: Episode 15719 (ABC)
    • “Long Way Home”: Lost in Lapland (Apple [Long Way Productions])
    • “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”: They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up (National Geographic)
    • “TrueSouth”: Ocean Springs, MS (ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment])

     

  • Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

    • “A Different Breed”: The Season Begins(InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])
    • “Expedition Unknown”: Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
    • “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”: Ken-ichiwa! (Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions])
    • “Long Way Home”: Deep in the Forest (Apple [Long Way Productions])
    • “The Wizard of Paws”: Buster’s New Kicks(BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo])

     

  • Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

    • “Craft Roundtables”: Editors (IndieWire.com)
    • “The Drew Barrymore Show”: Episode 5137(CBS Media Ventures)
    • “Extra”: Extra at the Emmys (Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures])
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

     

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

    • “Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi”: Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland (PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC])
    • “Dream of Europe”: London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios (PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC])
    • “Expedition Unknown”: The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
    • “Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard”: Wheel Of Age (NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X])
    • “Long Way Home”: Lost in Lapland (Apple [Long Way Productions])

     

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

    • “The Bold and the Beautiful”: Episode 9658(CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
    • “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4039(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5007(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
    • “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13260(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

    • “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 104 (CBS)
    • “General Hospital”: Episode 15624 (ABC)
    • “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4010(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 6169(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

     

  • Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Live with Kelly and Mark”: Episode 250414(Disney Entertainment Distribution)
    • “The View”: Episode 6280 (ABC)
    • “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13145(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13244(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

    • “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4140(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
    • “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 5033(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
    • “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13273(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

    • “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 103 (CBS)
    • “General Hospital”: Episode 15719 (ABC)
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13273(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

    • “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
    • “General Hospital” (ABC)
    • “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

     

  • Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

    • “The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures)
    • “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
    • “Tamron Hall” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
See also  ICYMI: 2022 Daytime Emmy Winners and Highlights

 

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