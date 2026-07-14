Daytime Emmys 2026 Nominations Announced
Daytime Emmys 2026 Nominations Announced
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Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- “General Hospital” (ABC)
- “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
- “3rd Hour of Today” (NBC)
- “The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- “Today with Jenna & Friends” (NBC)
- “The View” (ABC)
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Outstanding Entertainment News Series
- “Access Hollywood” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures)
- “Extra” (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
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Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
- “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen” (Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content])
- “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])
- “Delicious Miss Brown” (Food Network [FRANK.])
- “Magnolia Table: At The Farm” (Magnolia Network [Blind Nil])
- “Pati’s Mexican Table” (PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media])
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Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series
- “America The Bountiful” (PBS [Credo Nonfiction])
- “Best Ever Food Review Show” (Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube)
- “Fork & Hammer” (American Public Television [Susie Films])
- “Lucky Chow” (PBS [Lucky Rice])
- “Savor The City” (TV-One [Powerhouse Productions])
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Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series
- “Caught in Providence” (Debmar-Mercury)
- “Divorce Court” (Fox)
- “Justice For The People with Judge Milian” (Entertainment Studios)
- “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” (Entertainment Studios)
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Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
- “Expedition Unknown” (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
- “Long Way Home” (Apple [Long Way Productions])
- “The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar” (Pets.TV [Allen Media Group])
- “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” (Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First])
- “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (National Geographic)
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Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program
- “Ask This Old House” (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])
- “Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House” (Magnolia Network [Blind Nil])
- “Home Town Takeover” (HGTV [RTR Media Inc.])
- “The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect” (Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment])
- “This Old House” (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])
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Outstanding Lifestyle Program
- “A Different Breed” (InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])
- “George to the Rescue” (NBC)
- “With Love, Meghan” (Netflix [Sony Pictures Television | Archewell Productions])
- “The Motherhood” (Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+ [Scout Productions | Deep Blue Productions])
- “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])
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Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
- “Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood” (CBS Media Ventures)
- “Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” (The Hollywood Reporter [IFC])
- “Variety & CNN Actors on Actors” (CNN Digital | Variety)
- “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” (PBS)
- “Working in the Theatre” (AmericanTheatreWing.org)
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Outstanding Daytime Special
- “Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television” (Here TV)
- “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])
- “Living Proof” (Hulu [The DIVA Foundation | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates])
- “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
- “Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” (Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates])
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Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program
- “Catalyst” (LinkedIn News)
- “Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)
- “Most-Ordered” (Eater)
- “The Path with Ryan Roslansky” (LinkedIn News)
- “Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.” (BYUtv [Monument Pictures])
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
- Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
- Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
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Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
- Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” (ABC)
- Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
- Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
- Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
- Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, “General Hospital” (ABC)
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Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
- Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
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Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
- Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, “General Hospital” (ABC)
- Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri, “General Hospital” (ABC)
- Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
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Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
- Jasmine Burke as June Hughes, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital” (ABC)
- Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, “General Hospital” (ABC)
- Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- Ray Wise as Ian Ward, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
- Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The View” (ABC)
- Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
- Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” (Debmar-Mercury)
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Outstanding Culinary Host
- Kardea Brown, “Delicious Miss Brown” (Food Network [FRANK.])
- Danielle Chang, “Lucky Chow” (PBS [Lucky Rice])
- Ina Garten, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])
- Pati Jinich, “Pati’s Mexican Table” (PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media])
- Andrew Zimmern, “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen” (Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content])
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Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
- Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour, “Extra” (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
- Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, “Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures)
- Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, “Access Hollywood” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- Star Jones & Corey Jovan, “Divorce Court” (Fox)
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Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily
- Eva zu Beck, “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (National Geographic)
- Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The Weekend View” (ABC News Live)
- Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])
- Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada in My Kitchen” (Prime Video [Butternut])
- Keke Palmer, “Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)
- Joseph Rosendo, “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” (PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents])
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Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
- “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- “General Hospital” (ABC)
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Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series
- “Ask This Old House”: Thank You Roger Cook(PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])
- “Expedition Unknown”: Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
- “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out”: Cuba (PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents])
- “Lucky Chow”: Made in Taiwan (PBS [Lucky Rice])
- “This Old House”: Asheville Rebuilds (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])
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Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])
- “General Hospital” (ABC)
- “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series
- “A Different Breed”: The Season Begins(InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])
- “Let Frankie Cook”: Pasta From Scratch(Tastemade [Linguine Pictures])
- “Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”: Crystal Coast of North Carolina (PBS [Samantha Brown Media])
- “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”: How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone(National Geographic)
- “The Wizard of Paws”: Buster’s New Kicks(BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])
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Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series
- “Craft Roundtables”: Editors (IndieWire.com)
- “The Drew Barrymore Show”: Episode 5127(CBS Media Ventures)
- “Entertainment Tonight”: Episode 45.7 (CBS)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Today with Jenna & Friends”: Hoda-Bration(NBC)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program
- “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 103 (CBS)
- “Have Guitar Will Travel World”: The Shetland Sound (PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC])
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Let Frankie Cook”: Getting the Band Back Together (Tastemade [Linguine Pictures])
- “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
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Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program
- “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 104 (CBS)
- “The Bold and the Beautiful”: Episode 9511(CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
- “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])
- “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4041(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
- “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
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Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program
- “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])
- “France Made with Love” (PBS [Symbio Studios])
- “General Hospital”: Episode 15719 (ABC)
- “Long Way Home”: Lost in Lapland (Apple [Long Way Productions])
- “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”: They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up (National Geographic)
- “TrueSouth”: Ocean Springs, MS (ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment])
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Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program
- “A Different Breed”: The Season Begins(InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films])
- “Expedition Unknown”: Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
- “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”: Ken-ichiwa! (Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions])
- “Long Way Home”: Deep in the Forest (Apple [Long Way Productions])
- “The Wizard of Paws”: Buster’s New Kicks(BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo])
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Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program
- “Craft Roundtables”: Editors (IndieWire.com)
- “The Drew Barrymore Show”: Episode 5137(CBS Media Ventures)
- “Extra”: Extra at the Emmys (Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures])
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
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Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program
- “Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi”: Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland (PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC])
- “Dream of Europe”: London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios (PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC])
- “Expedition Unknown”: The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])
- “Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard”: Wheel Of Age (NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X])
- “Long Way Home”: Lost in Lapland (Apple [Long Way Productions])
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Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program
- “The Bold and the Beautiful”: Episode 9658(CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])
- “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4039(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5007(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
- “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13260(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
- “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 104 (CBS)
- “General Hospital”: Episode 15624 (ABC)
- “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4010(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 6169(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
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Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Live with Kelly and Mark”: Episode 250414(Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- “The View”: Episode 6280 (ABC)
- “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13145(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13244(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program
- “The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4140(Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])
- “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 5033(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
- “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13273(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
- “Beyond the Gates”: Episode 103 (CBS)
- “General Hospital”: Episode 15719 (ABC)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033(NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13273(CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
- “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)
- “General Hospital” (ABC)
- “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])
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Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program
- “The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
- “Tamron Hall” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
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