Daytime Emmys 2026 Nominations Announced 

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See also

See also ICYMI: 2022 Daytime Emmy Winners and Highlights

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

“The Young and the Restless”:

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

“The Young and the Restless”:

“The Young and the Restless”:

“The Young and the Restless”:

“The Young and the Restless”:

“Live with Kelly and Mark”:

“The Young and the Restless”:

“The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

Extra at the Emmys

Deep in the Forest

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”:

They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

“The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Getting the Band Back Together

(PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC])

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

(PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

(PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

Thank You Roger Cook

“Ask This Old House”:

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

Keke Palmer, “Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada in My Kitchen” (Prime Video [Butternut])

Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])

Ina Garten, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])

Ray Wise as Ian Ward, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

“Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.” (BYUtv [Monument Pictures])

“Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)

“Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” (Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates])

“Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television” (Here TV)

“Working in the Theatre” (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

“Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” (The Hollywood Reporter [IFC])

“Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood” (CBS Media Ventures)

“The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])

“George to the Rescue” (NBC)

“This Old House” (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

“The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect” (Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment])

“Ask This Old House” (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

“Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” (Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First])

“Long Way Home” (Apple [Long Way Productions])

“Justice For The People with Judge Milian” (Entertainment Studios)

“Best Ever Food Review Show” (Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube)

“Magnolia Table: At The Farm” (Magnolia Network [Blind Nil])

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])

“Live with Kelly and Mark” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

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