America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/27/2024

This is week three of the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals on NBC. Eleven acts will compete tonight and three will move on tomorrow night in the live results show. One act will move straight to the finals tonight via judge Heidi Klum’s Live Golden Buzzer. She is joined at the judges table by Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews hosts.

Menudo: They are adorable! The colors are vibrant, the dancing is fun, and the energy is high. This is the perfect way to start the night. I cannot stop smiling from start to finish. As an aside, it is so cool to see the band back after so many years.

Howie is not impressed, but the others liked them despite Sofia thinking their vocals are on the weak side.

Sam Huang: He does a magic act that makes his fingers disappear, reappear and switch places using a ring. He also has Simon involved in the beginning and does the same to him. It is interesting to watch and very different for a magic act.

The judges think it is a unique act but want to see more.

The Reklaws: They sing an original song called Long Live the Night. They definitely have star power and energy and I do love the lyrics of the song…I can totally see it playing on the radio. They also have the cuteness factor going on….in short, they are the modern country music version of Donny and Marie Osmond.

Howie and Simon preferred their first song, but the ladies enjoyed it.

Sabrina: This is the best act of the night so far. The dancing is on point, the chemistry between the group is amazing and the act is on fire. It gives me Latin meets Bollywood vibes and I am here for it! loved every moment of it and hope that we see more of them on and off the show!

Simon thinks they are like Mayyas, but not as good, but everyone else thinks they are amazing and want to see them move to the next round.

Kelsey Jane: Her aerial act is BREATHTAKING. It is beautiful, dreamy and graceful….and her movements and strength while working the silks is nothing short of impressive. WOW.

Howie found it boring, but the others enjoyed it….although Sofia would have preferred another song for the routine.

Journeyy: He sings and plays the piano simultaneously. For nine years old, he has such incredible talent and star quality. He has an Elton John meets Barry Manilow likability with a bit of Luther Vandross thrown in. I think he is one of my favorites of the season.

The judges adore him and think he was one of the best of the night.

Learnmore Jonasi: The comedian, who was Howie’s Golden Buzzer, opens his act by talking about his gluten allergy and the reaction he got from his family, different kinds of way to serve chicken, catching chickens, and how his parents are named Memory (mom) and Absent (dad). He has everyone rolling and he is a natural on the stage. I would definitely go see him live if given the chance.

The judges think he is one of the best acts of the season and that he is a natural on stage.

Dee Dee Simon: WOW. She is incredible. Her voice is that of a powerhouse diva and the stage presence puts her in a class of her own. She is that good. SO GOOD….that Heidi gives her the GOLDEN BUZZER, sending her straight to the finals.

Maya Neelakantan: I have never seen anyone play the guitar like this before, let alone at such a young age. She has a rock and roll sound like no other and the smile on her face shows that she loves what she does. As an aside, I love her outfit.

Howie compares her to Van Halen, while the other judges think this is an amazing, brilliant act.

Reid Wilson: As a reminder, he was Howie’s other Golden Buzzer. He looks like a baby Devon Sawa from Casper and Now and Then. He does another incredible number, this time singing Almost is Never Enough.

The judges are once again impressed and compare him to David Bowie.

Jelly Boy the Clown: He closes out he evening with a sword swallowing act to Adam Lambert’s Holding Out for a Hero. He also eats a sandwich and pulls it out again….all righty then.

The judges love it, even though Sofia is grossed out.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned.