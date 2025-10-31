The Traitors Season Three Finale News

Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten have survived 11 weeks of murders and banishments to become the last Faithfuls standing and winners of THE TRAITORS Season 3.



The third season, which premiered Jan. 9, premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. It also claimed Peacock’s most-watched unscripted debut to date, with a 67% increase in viewership the week of launch from last season (Season 2), which debuted Jan. 12, 2024.



Tune in to watch the season 3 winners on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Monday, March 10 and THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW on Wednesday, March 12.



The second season of THE TRAITORS took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Alan Cumming), a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television and won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality.

