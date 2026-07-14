PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE UNIVERSITY OF COSMIC INTELLIGENCE CULT Sneak Peek
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE UNIVERSITY OF COSMIC INTELLIGENCE CULT Sneak Peek
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE UNIVERSITY OF COSMIC INTELLIGENCE CULT ahead of its premiere tonight from 9-11PM ET/PT on ID. Over the course of two hours, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE CULT OF COSMIC INTELLIGENCE examines the still-active cult that started in 2020 when aspiring rapper and self-proclaimed “prophet” Rashad Jamal took to social media to preach messages of community during an incredibly divisive and challenging time. As his following grew, Jamal’s messaging on empowerment identity, and politics began to devolve; dangerous conspiracy theories and calls for isolation and ultimately violence plunged the University of Cosmic Intelligence into a much darker world, with six of Jamal’s followers disappearing in 2023.
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE UNIVERSITY OF COSMIC INTELLIGENCE CULT features exclusive access to survivors, law enforcement, and Jamal’s ex-partner, Darshell Smith. The special explores how anyone with an internet connection and audience can perpetuate violent ideologies that can lead to tragedy and violence.
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