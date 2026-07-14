Distinctive Assets Returns to the Emmys

The Television Academy Foundation today announced that Distinctive Assets will return to produce the only officially sanctioned Giving Suite for the 78th Emmy Awards.

The Emmy Awards Giving Suite is an exclusive backstage experience for Emmy presenters and nominees who are invited to select from a curated array of luxury products in support of the Television Academy Foundation’s mission to provide industry access to emerging talent from all backgrounds. The suite blends celebrity glamour with a philanthropic impact. Participating brands secure their placement in the Giving Suite through sponsorship, which is donated to the Foundation to support its numerous initiatives, including the Internship and College Television Awards programs as well as the only television archive of its kind — The Interviews: An Oral History of Television.

For the second consecutive year, Distinctive Assets is the sole, authorized vendor for the official 78th Emmy Awards Giving Suite. Distinctive Assets has offered celebrity placement and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry for more than 25 years, producing similar suites for events such as the Grammy Awards, the Tony Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others.

Brands already slated to be included in this year’s gift bonanza celebrating Television’s biggest night include HydroJug, Glymate x MEBO, Minky Couture, RingConn, PETA x Save The Duck, Alter Eco, Ballet, Bored Rebel, Brick, Cann social tonics, Dove, Essie, Flaus, Motorola, Off We Glow, Pop Mart, Refilled, SANAME, Spite House Studios, Tea Forté, TruFru and Wild Alaskan Company.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Lash Fary at info@distinctiveassets.com.

The 78th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, Access: Behind the Screens, College Television Awards, Student Internship Program and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the Grammy Awards®, Latin Grammy Awards®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, BET Awards, DIVAS Simply Singing, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners. For more information, visit DistinctiveAssets.com.