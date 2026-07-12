Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/12/2026

Last time on CBS’s Big Brother 28, Dee, Angela and Devens began the HOH battle, Derrick, Rachel and Taylor the host were faced with AI versions of themselves from their respective seasons, Intern Andy started the Live Feeds and Julie Chen Moonves announced a contest where America would vote for a houseguest to compete in a competition that could give them a punishment or reward.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother!

The HOH competition continues, with Dee, Devens and Angela all in it to win it, while Deven worries about being in the house with Dee after how things went down on Survivor 50.

Ashley is enjoying the view.

Angela is quite confident in her team.

Dee wins HOH! Rome, Chuk and Jason were on her team, so they are safe!

The have nots are Devens, Drew, Haley, Taylor and Chuk for coming in last place.

Devens wonders if Dee will want to play with him or nominate him.

The have not room has a carousel bed. I would get so sick on that thing.

Everyone decides to pop some bottles and introduce themselves. La Trice wonders if she and Angela will get along knowing her cast history.

Mallory decides not to tell anyone she is a rocket scientist.

Drew already seems to have a thing for Melody.

Jason is not telling anyone he was on RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, Angela thinks he looks familiar, so he lies and says he was Ainsley on her season. He also offers drag makeovers.

Rome feels the music when he sees Lyric….and the feeling is mutual.

La Trice has a birthday coming up next week….58!

Taylor wants to get to know Yash better

Barrett admits Dee is his Survivor crush.

Ashley never had a hamburger.

Angela goes to have a woman-to-woman chat with Dee about winning HOH, what to expect being the first one to win and to give advice on how to handle things. Dee appreciates this and wants to learn from someone who has been there before. They hug at the end of their chat and it seems like they are bonding.

Chuk and Kamu want to work together and think they can get Haley in their alliance.

Angela and Jason bond. He is emotional about being in the house and wants to feel safe, so Angela talks to him about her son coming out as gay and promises to be his ‘proud mama bear.’

Everyone is sleeping as a lullaby song plays. The poor have nots are in little circle chairs that look like those carrousels that people used to spin on until they got sick.

Kamu, Chuk and Haley have a meeting of the minds to talk alliance. They think Haley can use her girl talk skills to get information from the other ladies in the house. Haley, for her part, thinks that they will all work well together.

They notice Dee and Devens together and wonder if they are listening in, have their own alliance or are plotting something on their own. Or….probably, doing what they are doing? Or maybe they wanted to raid the kitchen for milk and cookies?

Nah, they are having their own meeting of the minds and decide to work together. We all knew that was coming. Deven even admits that Dee is better at the games than he is, but shhhh, don’t tell her!!!

Dee and Devens think Angela could fly off the handle and blow things up. She wants to bring in strong players like Chuk, Haley and Kamu and he wants the ones who are not quite with an alliance yet.

Mallory is bonding with Lyric and Melody and it seems like they have an alliance as well. She worries about not being safe since she is not considered a strong player, nor did she win safety.

Kamu and Haley talk to Dee to try and get her into his alliance with them and Chuk. They agree to working together, but also want Devens involved…..as long as Dee lets them think it was their idea to bring him in. She knows they are strong players and plans on letting them tell her what to do.

Mallory, Lyric and Barrett’s names are tossed around as possible noms, which makes Dee wonder why her alliance wants them gone.

Oh, and their alliance is called the Red Corner. Devens acts like a newscaster and says that Haley, Kamu and Chuk are unaware that they are part of his and Dee’s plan for house domination….stay tuned.

I know Red Corner is an MMA term, but it sounds like a college dive bar that wouldn’t card anyone and get raided every other week.

Everyone hangs out and it looks like there is a love connection between Rome and Lyric. They don’t want to make it obvious, yet they make out like a couple of teenagers all over the house. She worries about her grandparents watching and kissing on the second day in the house.

Chuk walks into the room to sleep and is not happy about having to hear Lyric and Rome hooking up. He then goes in the other room to tattle to everyone about it….and they all agree this is crazy.

As an aside, is this the quickest hookup we ever had? I don’t recall a day two hookup in past seasons.

Devens wants to recruit Angela for his band of misfits. He talks to her about it, and she wants to add Barrett and Drew to their group. They are brought into the HOH room to chat and they are IN!

Is the alliance going to be called Band of Misfits? That would be a cool band name. They can play at the dive bar Red Corner….and have a super alliance.

The Band of Misfits talk about who Red Corner want to put on the block.

Band of Misfits is now called The Crossovers. That would also be a cool band name.

Devens tells Angela about the Red Corner alliance because he wants to be honest with her. She is glad he is honest and strategize on who else they can bring into their alliance.

Later on, Dee and Devens have another meeting of the minds, where he says he was honest with Angela. Dee is not happy about this and thinks this is a way to give people power. She thinks this is putting them at risk, so she works on a way to keep her name out of it.

Mallory talks to Dee and says she wishes she got to know her before she won HOH. It seems a bit awkward because Mallory goes onto different topics, such as traveling, night life and everything that is not strategy. This only serves to annoy Dee and Mallory feeling like she is going on the block.

Dee continues to play both sides with Red Corner and The Crossovers. They discuss who to put on the block, with Taylor and Mallory’s name coming up quite a bit. Barrett’s name is also brought up…but it seems like they plan on making him think he is a pawn.

Nomination ceremony! Mallory, Yash and Taylor are on the block. Dee says the fairest thing to do was choose one person from each team since she’s had the least amount of time in the house.

Poor Mallory is in tears, but vows to pull herself together and prove she is in it to win it.

Taylor plans on using her fire to win the veto.

Yash is not scared of this and plans on getting himself off the block.

Deven thinks things are going according to plan.

Who will win POV? Will Mallory continue to babble about everything but the game? Will Lyric and Rome continue to hook up? Will Red Corner and The Crossovers collaborate? Will Deven’s loose lips sink ships?

These questions and many others will be answered on Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother!