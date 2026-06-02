America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/2/2026

America’s Got Talent opens its 21st season with a whole new bunch of auditions. Terry Crews hosts while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each judge plus Terry get two Golden Buzzers this season.

Aggy: He is a software engineer by day, interpretive dancer by night. The dance consists of him giggling and moving around barefoot…..and none of the judges are impressed. He is sent home, although Simon wouldn’t mind seeing him do the dance to music?

Lai Noelle: She is a beautiful fourteen-year-old singer who does so well that she gets the Golden Buzzer from Simon! Hugs, glitter and celebrations all around! Sofia apparently wanted it, but Simon beat her to the punch.

Tyrone and Margo: They do a danger act with knives being thrown at each other while they pop balloons and do acrobatics. She has vision loss in one eye, making it that much more impressive.

The judges are quite impressed and unanimously decide to send them to the next round.

Nolan: He is a cute young guy with a secret talent of……setting hot dogs on fire and eating them. Simon buzzes him, Sofia is like huh?…..and he is sent home.

Josh Sherman: He is a professional trumpet player….who actually plays Beethoven on the kazoo…..and gets buzzed four times. He wants another chance and so does the audience….so he plays an apple kazoo named Ch-apple Roan….and is sent away.

Acro Crew: They are a family of dancers…..and there are even puppy babies!!!!! PUPPIES!!!! It is adorable and the dance is quite good and impressive, especially since the dogs are all in sync with the humans,

Sofia wants to play with the doggies and loves the whole thing….but Terry loves them more and gives them the Golden Buzzer. Lots of hugs, crying and doggie kisses!

Kevin Adams: He is a comedian from France who makes fun of his name, being named after Kevin Costner because is mom loved the movie The Bodyguard (and he has a sibling named Whitney Houston), slang words and phrases, traveling in the USA vs. France, taxes, sex and tipping.

He is unanimously sent to the next round.

Aggy (again): He returns to dance with music, showing off emotions such as happiness, loneliness and hope….and somehow it works.

Sadly, Howie and Sofia are still not impressed….. Mel B and Simon say yes……but he is still sent home.

Luke Taleno: He is a cancer survivor who is now following his dream of becoming a rapper. There is something so endearing about him and his lyrics are quite inventive….so much so that Howie gives him a Golden Buzzer.

Kose 8Rocks: Quick dance audition that goes through……

Unitree: He is from China and does a dance act with robots. It is actually really cool and fun to watch….if I had a Golden Buzzer, it would go to this act.

After a robot dance-off they are sent to the next round.

Community ATL Choir: They are a HUGE singing group with people coming out of the woodwork to sing about having a lovely day…..and what a lovely way to end the night. I love these guys and it is making me CRY!

They are onto the next round!

More next week, stay tuned!