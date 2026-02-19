The Traitors Recap for Season 4 Episode 10

The Traitors on Peacock TV opens its penultimate episode of the season with people showing up one by one for breakfast. Tara says she feels bad that she keeps making mistakes and worried Johnny was murdered.

However, he is SAFE! He and Tara explain the jack-in-the-box murder letter they received, and how if a traitor popped out, they knew they would be killed.

Kristen is murdered. She is at peace with it, even though the mood at breakfast is sullen. Natalie promises to look at everything with a fresh set of eyes.

Alan Cumming tells them that they will prepare for the next mission and final round table.

Natalie and Tara have a talk and think Rob may be a traitor. Tara feels bad for not trusting Natalie. They promise each other they are faithfuls and go to talk to Maura, who begins to take what they say into consideration.

Mark and Rob talk, with Rob saying he is not a traitor. He thinks Eric may be a traitor due to the whisperings from Kristen, while Rob plays dumb.

Rob thinks Natalie needs to be banished.

On the way to the mission, Tara, Johnny and Natalie talk about the possibility of Rob being a traitor, while everyone else wonders if Natalie is a traitor since Maura blabbed to everyone about Natalie and Tara’s suspicions.

Mission time! It has a carnival theme and the players will have to go on the carousel, find bags of gold and go back and forth five times. The ones left on the end will get a shield and there is $30,000 on the line.

There are dolls in place of Eric and Tara due to medical reasons. However, they can still search for gold. Johnny says they are running like drunk toddlers.

Oh, and a seat is removed after each spin, musical chairs style.

Rob is eliminated first and yells at Mark for only getting $750. Mark feels very alone.

Johnny is eliminated second.

Mark is eliminated third.

Two chairs are removed in the penultimate round, eliminating Natalie and Tara.

Eric wins!

Everyone is strategizing on what to do at the roundtable.

As Maura, Rob, Johnny and Eric eat, everyone else discusses Rob and how he may be a traitor. Mark is now easing away from his former ally. Those who are eating want to get rid of Natalie, even though Johnny is confused.

Roundtable time! Everyone seems to be going after Rob, who fights with Natalie, who is now suspicious of Tara, who is more confused than ever.

Everyone seems to be going back and forth on everything until it is time to vote.

Rob uses his dagger, finally!

Voting time!

Natalie votes for Tara.

Rob votes for Natalie….twice.

Mark votes for Natalie.

Eric votes for Natalie.

Tara votes for Natalie.

Maura votes for Natalie.

Johnny votes for Natalie.

Natalie goes to the circle of truth and reveals that she is a faithful.

Tara is done with the game because she feels like a fool. She is okay with being murdered and is sad, so Mark hugs her. Everyone else comforts her as well.

Rob and Mark discuss it, with the former thinking they did the right thing and the latter thinking Tara is a real one and Eric was a bit too quiet.

Johnny thinks Eric and Rob are the traitors.

Eric and Rob meet with Alan, who tells them that the final murder will be a scorcher and the players will get a rude awakening to meet with Alan and face death in the face.

Eric and Rob debate on who to murder.

Everyone is called outside and Alan says the faithful will be murdered in front of everyone NOW!

Finale next week, stay tuned!!!