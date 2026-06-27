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Winners of the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards Announced

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 8, 2025 @ 9:09 am

Winners of the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards Announced

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS MOVIE NOMINEES AND WINNERS

Best Picture 

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

Best Actor 

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic

Best Actress 

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Mikey Madison, Anora
WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Supporting Actor 

Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress 

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

See also  31st Critics Choice Awards Nominees Announced

Best Young Actor/Actress 

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
WINNER: Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
Izaac Wang, Didi
Alisha Weir, Abigail
Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Best Ensemble 

Anora
WINNER: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked

Best Director 

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
WINNER: Jon M. Chu, Wicked
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay 

Sean Baker, Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
WINNER: Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Best Adapted Screenplay 

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Best Cinematography 

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
WINNER: Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Production Design 

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
WINNER: Wicked

Best Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
WINNER: Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
September 5

Best Costume Design 

Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Maria
Nosferatu
WINNER: Wicked

Best Makeup and Hair 

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
WINNER: The Substance
Wicked

Best Visual Effects 

Better Man
WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
The Substance
Wicked

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
WINNER: The Wild Robot

Best Comedy

WINNER (TIE): Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
WINNER (TIE): A Real Pain
Saturday Night
Thelma

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Best Foreign Language Film 

All We Imagine as Light
WINNER: Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Song

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
WINNER: “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

Best Score

The Brutalist
WINNER: Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot

Critics Choice Awards TV Nominees and Winners

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO/Max)
Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
WINNER: Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal(Peacock)
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
WINNER: Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid, Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness(Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

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Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
WINNER: Hacks (HBO/Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
WINNER: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This(Netflix)
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows(FX)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere(HBO/Max)
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

 

 

 

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