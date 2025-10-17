Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone to Host Virtual Writing Class

Need something to do tomorrow? Check out this virtual writing class with Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Mallory!

Details:

Groundlings alums and comedy icons Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, along with screenwriter Steve Mallory, will host a special live-streamed class “Writing for TV/Film.”

The class is great for anyone working on a screenplay or want to polish their sketch ideas. Attendees will be able to spend some time with the trio to get some great tips on storytelling, structure and creating memorable characters. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A.

Falcone wrote the feature films Tammy, Life of the Party and Thunderforce and co-wrote The Boss and Looney Tunes Show with Mallory. Mallory is also a writer for the new Quibi series, Flipped, starring Groundling alum Will Forte, and screenwriter for the upcoming film, Superintelligence, which will be directed by Falcone and star McCarthy.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Groundlings Theatre, the legendary, non-profit institution that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHEN: Thursday, May 28 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: The class will be conducted via Zoom. Enrollment is now open athttps://www.groundlings.com/school/benandsteve.

COST: The class will cost $50.00 and all proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization. The class will be limited to only 250 attendees.

MORE: The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Taran Killam, Jennifer Coolidge, Ben Falcone, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson & Tony Cavalero), Community (Jim Rash), Man with a Plan (Matt Cook), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Andrew Leeds), and much more.