Rod, White & Blue Returns to TV

Celebrate America’s birthday on the edge of your seats with the Heroes & Icons’ annual 4th of July tradition, Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration. The star-spangled marathon brings viewers four days of twists and turns with classic episodes of The Twilight Zone and The New Twilight Zone, beginning Thursday, July 2 at 6am ET/PT and continuing through Monday, July 6 at 6am ET/PT. Now in its fourth year on H&I, the fan-favorite event has become a holiday-weekend destination for viewers seeking unforgettable journeys into television’s most bizarre dimension.

A special highlight of this year’s marathon is the H&I premiere of the Season 4 episode “Miniature,” airing Thursday, July 2 from 8-9pm ET/PT. Featuring an early performance by Robert Duvall, the episode follows a lonely and socially awkward man who becomes captivated by a museum dollhouse, where the miniature world inside begins to feel more inviting than his own. Widely regarded as one of the series’ most poignant and imaginative episodes, “Miniature” showcases The Twilight Zone at its most thought-provoking.

Created and hosted by the television visionary Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964, and forever transformed the medium with its groundbreaking blend of science fiction, fantasy, suspense and social commentary. The series used the extraordinary to explore very real human fears, hopes and dilemmas, often delivering unforgettable twists that still surprise audiences decades later. More than 60 years after its debut, The Twilight Zone remains one of television’s most influential and enduring series.

The annual programming event signals another thrilling summer for H&I with programming celebrating heroic and iconic drama, action and adventure, anchored by a weeknight CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Star Trek lineup, and a weekday lineup that features The A-Team on Mondays, JAG on Tuesdays, NCIS on Wednesdays, Without A Trace on Thursdays and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on Fridays.

Here is what July looks like on the H&I network:

Thursday, July 2 at 6am ET/PT – Monday, July 6 at 6am ET/PT

Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration

169 back-to-back episodes of The Twilight Zone and The New Twilight Zone airs during the holiday weekend.

H&I Monday-Friday Schedule

M-F lineup; all times ET/PT

12p-5p – The A-Team (Mondays)

12p-5p – JAG (Tuesdays)

12p-5p – NCIS (Wednesdays)

12p-5p – Without A Trace (Thursdays)

12p-5p – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Fridays)

5:00pm – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

6:00pm – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

7:00pm – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

8:00pm – Star Trek: Original

9:00pm – Star Trek: The Next Generation

10:00pm – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

11:00pm – Star Trek: Voyager

12:00am – Star Trek: Enterprise

About H&I

Heroic characters and iconic series reside on the Heroes & Icons TV Network. Powered by all five original live action Star Trek TV series airing in prime time six nights a week, alongside engaging drama and action series including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The A-Team, JAG, NCIS, Walker, Texas Ranger, MacGyver, The Fall Guy and The Unit, H&I amps up the action, adventure and science fiction 24 hours a day, seven days a week. H&I is available on broadcast television over-the-air, on select cable and satellite systems and streaming on Frndly TV and Philo. To view the full H&I Network schedule and where to watch, please visit https://www.handitv.com/ schedule/.

About Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is a leader in broadcast television with MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, the number one rated classic TV entertainment network, as well as the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Catchy Comedy Network, the H&I – Heroes & Icons Network, the Start TV Network and the Dabl Network in association with the CBS Television Stations, the Story Television Network, the MeTV Toons Network in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, and WEST- Western Entertainment Series Television Network. Weigel produces the original network TV programs Svengoolie, Toon In With Me and Collector’s Call. Weigel’s local stations include CBS, ABC, MeTV, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision network affiliates and independent stations, offering a mix of entertainment programming, local news and professional and college sports broadcasts in more than 30 U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www. weigelbroadcasting.com/.

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