Jo Dee Messina Releases Message in a Bottle Video

Jo Dee Messina On Tour: 07/10/2026 – Hodag Country Festival – Rhinelander, WI * 07/17/2026 – Saddle Up for St. Jude – Tuscumbia, AL 07/23/2026 – Canyon County Fair: Bi-Mart Concert Series – Caldwell, ID * 07/24/2026 – Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID + 07/25/2026 – Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY * 07/31/2026 – The Haute Spot – Leander, TX 08/01/2026 – Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX 08/06/2026 – Streator Fest – Streator, IL * 08/07/2026 – Effingham County Fair – Altamont, IL * 08/14/2026 – Batavia Downs – Batavia, NY + 08/15/2026 – Warner Vineyards – Paw Paw, MI 08/22/2026 – Tier 10 Music & Sports Park – Spencer, IN * 08/27/2026 – Central States Fair – Rapid City, SD * 08/29/2026 – Cali Country Cruise 2026 – Long Beach, CA ^ 09/04/2026 – Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair – Salem, OR * 09/05/2026 – Lake County Round-Up – Lakeview, OR * 09/06/2026 – Twin Falls County Fair – Filer, ID * 09/11/26 – Heart of Country Festival – Independence, KY * 09/13/2026 – Kansas State Fair – Hutchinson, KS * 09/16/2025 – SEMO District Fair – Cape Girardeau, MO * 09/19/2026 – Boots in the Park – Fresno, CA * 09/25/2026 – Shooting Star Casino & Lodge – Mahnomen, MN 09/26/2026 – Mayo Clinic Health Center Event – Mankato, MN 09/27/2026 – Washington Pavillion – Sioux Falls, SD 10/10/2026 – GreyStone Amphitheater – Douglasville, GA 10/23/2026 – Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL 11/06/2026 – The Truth – Nashville, TN 01/16/2027 – Renaissance Theatre – Mansfield, OH 03/06/2027 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI + The Bennett Hall Band supporting * Fair/Festival ^ Dock performance only # # # Over the past decade, Messina — like all of us — has encountered road bumps both minor and heartbreaking: loss, struggle, and sicknesses that might have wrecked someone without glimmers of light to hold onto. Her music. Her children. Her faith. And all of it is woven throughout Bridges. “For Messina, the goal of this new chapter isn’t just about chart positions or accolades. It’s about making music that is honest, meaningful, and true to who she is now,” said The Bobby Bones Show. And PEOPLE praises the new work saying it “most certainly cements Messina’s legendary status in country music.” Written almost entirely by Messina herself, Bridges stands as her most authentic and personal work to date, a deeply reflective journey through heartbreak and healing, faith and perseverance, challenges and growth, and the unwavering resilience that has defined her over the past decade. WATCH JO DEE MESSINA ON THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW WATCH JO DEE MESSINA PERFORM “SOME BRIDGES” ON TODAY A true icon, Messina has become a North Star in the music world, carving a path for artists and inspiring a new generation, from Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson to Cole Swindell, whose hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” pays homage to “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” and Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane, who recently put their own stamp on “Lesson in Leavin’.” More than merely a country star, Messina’s impact continues to span generations, genres, and eras.