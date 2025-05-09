America’s Got Talent Finale Part 2 Recap for 9/14/2022

Tonight is the finale for America’s Got Talent on NBC. It has been a fun ride and now one of our top eleven will win it all—a show in Vegas, a monetary prize and the title of AGT winner.

After a recap, we get to some performances from our final eleven with celebrities and AGT alumni.

Henry Winkler introduces an act with Shin Lim, who won in 2018, Yu Hojin and Nicholas Ribs.

Drake Milligan sings with Jon Pardi.

Chapel Hart sings with Darius Rucker.

Mike E. Winfield performs with Don McMillan, Mr. Pants, Lace Larrabee and Jeff Ross making appearances.

Celia Munoz performs with Terry Fator and an all grown up Darci Lynne.

Kristy Sellars and Mayyas.

Avery Dixon and Trombone Shorty.

Black Eyed Peas and Sara James.

The families give messages to the contestants and it is all very sweet.

Top Five:

Drake Milligan

Metaphysic

Kristy Sellars

Mayyas

Chapel Hart

Fifth place: Chapel Hart

Fourth Place: Metaphysic

Third Place Drake

Second Place: Kristy Sellars

WINNER: MAYYAS!!!! CONGRATS AND MAZEL TOV!!

More next season, stay tuned.