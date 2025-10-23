AFI Movie Club Choices For The Week

Here are some AFI Movie Club Choices for the past few days!

Friday: Mary-Louise Parker announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS. The film is ranked as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time – with “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” landing on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Songs list of the greatest movie songs in cinematic history.

DID YOU KNOW? George Cukor was first hired to direct the picture but had to bow out after he was drafted into the Army. Director Vincente Minnelli took over for Cukor and the film was the first of five on which Minnelli and Judy Garland worked together. The other four films were THE CLOCK, ZIEGFELD FOLLIES, TILL THE CLOUDS ROLL BY and THE PIRATE.

Wednesday: Mayim Bialik announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection: INSIDE OUT. In 2015, the American Film Institute honored INSIDE OUT with an AFI AWARD – recognizing it as one of the most culturally and artistically significant films of the year.

DID YOU KNOW? In an early version of the script it was Joy and Fear who got lost together, instead of Joy and Sadness.

Monday: Jimmy Smits announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection: THE VERDICT. Starring Paul Newman and directed by Sidney Lumet, THE VERDICT is ranked #75 on AFI’s list of cinema’s most inspiring stories – as well as #4 on the 10 greatest courtroom dramas to grace the silver screen.

DID YOU KNOW? According to William Goldman’s “Adventures in the Screen Trade,” screenwriter David Mamet’s original script wasn’t initially favored by the film’s producers. Richard E. Zanuck and David Brown brought in two other screenwriters to take a shot at adapting the novel, but director Sidney Lumet preferred Mamet’s take on thematerial – and worked with Mamet to polish the film’s climax.