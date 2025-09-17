Inspirational Men: Yoni Reiss

Yoni Reiss may not be a household name yet, but he is well on his way. He is slowly but surely making a name for himself in the world of movies and documentaries. It would not be surprising to see him soon join the ranks of other famous filmmakers such as Spielberg or Scorsese.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Yoni revealed that he went to school at the American Film Institute, which led to him working on documentaries and other such projects. His big name projects include How to Stop a Pipeline, Behind The Mask and campaigns for companies such as Toyota and Gillette. He is especially passionate about his documentary work and puts everything into every project that he does. Most of them focus on hard hitting issues such as the food industry, doctors in Syria and the environment.

Yoni may have won awards for several of his films (most notably How to Stop a Pipeline) and may also be churning out ideas for more, but that is not what makes him so inspirational. What makes him that way is his incredible work ethic when it comes to each project. He admits that he sometimes takes time off too relax, but when he is working, there are times he is working at all hours of the night. He describes each project as a labor of love and cannot wait to begin the next one.

Another thing that makes him so inspirational is the fact that he is so loyal to people he has worked with in the past. In fact, he works with several people he went to school with and loves when they get to collaborate.

He also loves telling empowering stories that tell a story that can inspire and help others. He thinks sharing their voices is wonderful and loves hearing the feedback. He will continue to do great things and I look forward to seeing more from him in the future.