Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Kenzo Levi Etkins

-Tell me a bit about how your career began?

I’ve always loved music and have been part of a chorus and orchestra since I was 7 years old through school. Interestingly enough, I found my love for acting and theatre by accident when in my school district, there was something called Hills on Stage for all the kids in the district. Out of almost 100 performers, I got one of the lead roles as Horton, in Seussical Jr. and got to work with a great team. It was so fun to bring the audience along for the journey, and I was happy to perform for so many people, with one night there being over 800 people. I was never scared and it made me feel at home. Since then, I have been doing school plays, community theatre, music performances and more. I even recently performed at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, opening the show, as a member of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

-Who inspires you as an actor?

Someone who really inspires me right now is Casey Likes who recently played JD in the off Broadway run of Heathers the Musical. I really like how he owns the role and stays committed to his character and the development of JD through the story, even though my mom had to teach me some lessons about the theme of the story. He is also a really good singer!

-Tell me about what you’re currently working on.

Right now, I am between projects, and continuing to work on my singing and acting with my teachers and coaches, and I am also building on my ability to play the piano better, but I am also in the process of starting to participate in Mary Poppins Junior at school. I am not sure what role I will have, but I hope to be Micheal.

-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

If I could collaborate with anyone, there might be a few people. The first in Lin Manuel Miranda because I think he is AMAZING and I love Hamilton. Another person I would love to collaborate with is Ariana Greenblat, because I used to love to watch replays of Stuck in the Middle on the Disney Channel. I really like her comedic timing,

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself?

Even though I really love what I am doing and continuing to work toward professionally, I really love Math and Science. My mom says I was able to do regular basic addition word problems about toys and cookies by 3. I am also in a program at school for high achieving students with strong leadership skills..

-What are you watching on TV these days?

My favorite things right now are animated shows, like the Amazing World of Gumball and Gravity Falls. I truly hope to do voice over work soon, and have been working on it with my acting coaches. Also, I really like Welcome to Derry on HBO Max and Stranger Things.

-Anything else you want to tell America? – What’s next for you?

Even though I’m just a kid, I want America to remember my name. I know that everyone who won a Tony, Oscar, or landed their first major role or campaign was once unknown or rising up. People just need to take a try and they won’t be disappointed. There is going to be a lot coming from me because I really love what I do.