Hell's Kitchen Recap for 12/5/2024
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/5/2024

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/5/2024

-The guys hugging Kyle because they are happy he stayed warms my heart. They seem to have a sweet bond.

-The childhood pictures of everyone are adorable. I love how even Chef Gordon Ramsay shared his picture.

-Blind taste test time! It has a bed and breakfast theme this season.

-Brandon, Amanda, Egypt and Whit are up first. If they guess two wrong, the one not tasting will get doused with maple syrup.

-Brandon gets two wrong, so Egypt is now covered in maple syrup.

-Amanda is killing it!

-Joe, Ann Marie, Brittany and Brandon are up next. Ann Marie keeps guessing wrong, so Brittany is covered in syrup, eggs and cereal.

-Hannah does well for the red team, while Kyle guesses wrong and gets Joe covered in syrup, cereal and eggs.

-Egypt guesses wrong for his foods, giving the red team the win.

-The red team gets to go to a dessert party while the blue team is on clean up duty.

-The red team also win a ton of kitchen equipment and a $250 shopping spree. They enjoy their dessert party as the guys clean.

-Joe misses his family and cries. He takes a breather but also doesn’t want to be bothered by anyone or hugged.

-Dinner service time! Lamar Odom, Penn and Teller are in the house!  Of course, the latter do magic. They only have 77 minutes to eat, so they must hustle.

-Joe is still very upset and distracted but manages to cook amazing scallops.

-The scallop station for the red team is not set up properly, resulting in different sized scallops for several dishes. They are also overcooked, upsetting Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-Lamar loves the blue team food and thanks them for making a delicious meal.

-Ann Marie is on the meat station and keeps cooking steaks incorrectly. Chef Gordon Ramsay calls her out, allowing her to straighten out.

-The blue team forgets the garnish for the steaks, causing them to get yelled at by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-The red team continues to make mistakes, earning them more lectures on how to do things correctly.

-Amanda stops communicating with the red team, annoying Ann Marie. However, they manage to get in sync and serve decent meals.

-Both teams finish strong, but the blue team does a bit better and wins.

-The red team now must pick two people to go up for elimination.

-Brittany and Ann Marie are in the bottom two, with Brittany going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.

