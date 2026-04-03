Lina Maxine Releases New Music

Lina Maxine releases a folk rock single “Feels Like Forever” unveiling a more organic instrument-driven sound for the Long Island-based band. The single opens with the sound of rain over the South Shore waves, recorded during a storm on Indian Wells Beach. The sound perfectly captures the intentions behind the new production: to blend Americana sway with notes of British alt in a Fleetwood-inspired upbeat ballad, mastered by a Grammy-nominated engineer Ste Kerry (Sleep Token).

“Feels Like Forever” is about missing mum” says Dean Aladay, the single’s primary songwriter and producer, and band member on keys and electric guitar. Dean and Lina first met in London, jumping straight into making music, and ultimately forming a band with Long Island’s Nick Sferlazza on bass, Jake Schott on drums, and Parker Lyons of MonkMusic Studio on pedal steel.

Over the years of playing live, including at Stephen Talkhouse and City venues, the band has cultivated a sound that feels familiar in its melodic roots, yet earnest and bold at times, with Lina’s voice capable of soft storytelling and high-pitched belts from the heart. “Feels Like Forever” is the first single to feature both Dean and Lina’s vocals in harmony.

The new single is part of a 5-song EP, with the next song releasing in the spring, while the final record arrives in the summer. The band will be playing local shows and live streaming sessions from their recording studio, while seeking an opening slot on tour.

ABOUT LINA MAXINE:

Lina Maxine is a folk/rock duo featuring Santa Monica born Lina Maxine and Dean Aladay from London, UK. They perform with their band and record music on Long Island, NY.

In 2022, Lina and Dean toured the UK, supporting Tom Meighan on a nationwide tour to promote Lina Maxine’s debut EP, “Mind Games.” The single “Mango” garnered over 800k streams (watch Lina Maxine – “Mango” live at the Real World Studios, UK). They also made a tour film (watch Lina Maxine – Tour Film) with live excerpts from iconic O2 venues, including Shepherd’s Bush Empire, featured in Notion Magazine.

In 2023, Lina and Dean relocated to New York, releasing their second EP, “You’re My Only Friend,” and produced all related video content themselves (watch Let Me (Sweeter) Music Video & watch EADGBE (Crying Guitar) music video). The EP’s title track “Cherry” was featured in Wonderland Magazine and another track “EADGBE (Crying Guitar)” appeared in Earmilk Magazine.

With Dean on keys and electric guitar and Lina on acoustic guitar, they formed a live band on Long Island, including Parker Lyons on pedal steel, Nick Sferlazza on bass, and Jake Schott on drums. They played various NYC venues and Long Island spots, notably at Stephen Talkhouse, reviewed in Music Connection Magazine.

Inspired by the ocean and the vibrant music community, Lina and Dean are finishing up a new EP to release mid-2026. Lina Maxine’s upcoming single, “Feels Like Forever,” blends rock and folk instrumentals influenced by Fleetwood Mac, Lord Huron, and Kacey Musgraves (pre-save here). It arrives on March 27th, with an acoustic performance recorded for NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest ‘26 available on YouTube. The next single, “Nightingale’s Melody,” releases in April.