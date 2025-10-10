Will Trent Recap for 1/21/2025

-A bunch of people are poisoned at a company meeting. Will Trent is on the case, but not before he wonders why Betty chewed his shoes.

-Angie takes care of a dead swan. As she carries it away, a little girl named Poppy talks to her and tells her animal facts. She is with a woman named Alma, who has a bruise. Angie tells Alma she is there is she needs to talk.

-One poison is dead from the poisoning and the others are in critical condition. The brother of the victims (Rocco) wants answers now. The company has resorts around the world and has plenty of enemies.

-Sofia, one of the siblings in critical condition is now dead. Marcello is holding on by a thread. Another sister Franny is out of the country and cannot be reached. She is also estranged and could inherit everything if her siblings die.

-Angie looks into the death of the swan and discovers it choked on a finger. She calls Michael for backup.

-Francesca is actually in Atlanta now. She is questioned, but her lawyer won’t let her answer anything, even as she breaks down.

-The finger found was likely amputated in the last 24 hours and belonged to a male in his 40s. They don’t think that there is a crime, but she is not so sure. There was also chicken poop and skin under the nails, making them wonder if there is a case after all.

-Angie questions Poppy’s family and discovers that her uncle Davis has a missing finger. She also sees him taking Alma away.

-As Will, Faith and Amanda work on the case, Nico calls and days Betty is traumatized…..or could be due to all the changes in her life.

-Will decides that he wants Caroline and Michael to help with the case soap opera style.

-Angie thinks Alma is in danger from Davis and tries to talk to Michael about it, but he doesn’t think she has a case.

-Nico takes Betty to visit Angie. The two of them bond and talk about Will. They both admit to being mad at him, but think he is sad. They also find a broken candy necklace, which Angie thinks belongs to Angie. She continues to investigate, only to be caught by John the maintenance man….and then gets locked into the room with him.

-Will has the team act out the entire case. Pete wants to act not narrate and pitches his improv show. Several of the juices were poisoned and they think that an affair was the reason why. The random juices were poisoned to throw people off the scent, but there was only one real target–Jacinta.

-Michael says the DNA on the finger was connected to a handyman named Jonathan and realized Angie is with him. He goes to rescue her and arrest Jonathan.

-Angie is shocked by this turn of events and talks to Jonathan, who says he is innocent. He claims that he was protecting Alma from Davis. They were fighting over papers and he attacked her, so Jonathan went to protect her. Davis and Alma then went into the shed, which is where Davis slammed his hand into a door and lost his finger. He didn’t want to report anything since he can’t go back to prison.

-Angie quits when her boss makes her stay at work after everything that’s happened.

-Olivia is questioned and claims she is innocent.

-Franny is upset Olivia was questioned and fights with Marcello.

-Franny says that Jacinta was planning on leaving the company and wanted to talk to her about stuff happening in the company. As she cries, Will comforts her.

-Angie wonders if Davis and Alma were fighting over immigration papers. She then goes to investigate and finds the other piece of the candy necklace and evidence of someone squatting in one of the buildings. She gets attacked by Davis and fights him with everything she’s got.

-It turns out that Jacinta was planning on going public about what was happening in the company. It turned out that Marcello poisoned her and himself so he would throw her off the scent. Rocco is guilty of crimes.

-Angie is back on the force!

-Amanda helps Faith find a condo….where someone died. Faith is happy and thanks her.

-Alma is going to be fine and Davis is in prison.

-John raped and killed a teenager, but was released for this arrest. Angie tells him they aren’t friends.

-Nico, Will and Betty bond.

-Nico is sad that there is no future for Will and Angie.

