What to Watch: Very Scary People

Donnie Wahlberg gives viewers a look inside society’s most evil minds when an all-new season of VERY SCARY PEOPLEpremieres Sunday, December 15 at 9pm ET/PT on Investigation Discovery. Hosted and executive produced by Wahlberg, eight new episodes reveal extraordinary insight into the twisted crimes committed by some of America’s most heinous individuals.

“The season we’re diving deeper into each case, sharing raw, first-person accounts from those directly involved,” said Wahlberg. “It’s more personal, more emotional and resonates on a whole new level.”

VERY SCARY PEOPLE delves into the depths of nefarious crimes and the masterminds behind them. The series offers personal firsthand accounts, rare in-depth interviews and remarkable archival footage, weaving a captivating narrative of these chilling tales. Each episode spotlights a criminal whose horrific acts terrorized their communities, tracing their deranged actions from inception to the eventual triumph of justice. The season opens with the case of Anthony Sowell. On the surface, he appears to be a helpful member of his Cleveland neighborhood. Using his charm, Sowell lures unsuspecting women into his modest house. But once inside, he turns into a monster, leaving behind a twisted trail of torture, rape and murder. Upcoming episodes feature an undetected serial killer posing as an FBI informant, a diabolical drug kingpin who terrorized New York City, a dangerous bodybuilding gang that inspired a Hollywood movie, a rising boxing star turned coldblooded killer and more.

In addition to the riveting new season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE, Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg will co-host VERY SCARY LOVERS, a thrilling one-hour spinoff special airing Sunday, February 2 at 11pm ET/PT. Fueled by their shared passion for true crime storytelling, the husband-and-wife duo present the dark and twisted relationship of one of the most diabolical criminal couples in recent history: Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, infamously known as the “Thrill Killers.” This special will debut immediately following the VERY SCARY PEOPLE season finale.

VERY SCARY PEOPLE and VERY SCARY LOVERS are produced for ID by Donnie and Jennifer McCarthy-Wahlberg’s production company, Work Baby, in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television with executive producers Desma Simon, Leigh Purinton and Jonathan Baruch.