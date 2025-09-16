Celebrity Spotlight: Jennifer Truesdale
Originally posted on July 30, 2019 @ 3:16 pm
Tell me a bit about how your career began.
Sure! I’m not really sure you could say that this was the beginning of my “career” but it certainly was the beginning of my love for performing! I was around 3 or 4 and my older sister was scheduled to sing at a school festival. I’m not sure exactly what happened – either she was sick, or got nervous – but she backed out at the last minute. The organizers asked if anyone else wanted to sing and I immediately volunteered. I sang the only song I knew all the words to -“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”. I knew right then and there that I wanted to be a singer and performer!
From there it was all about school plays and choral groups, band and orchestra – I sang and played piano and trumpet. I started writing songs in middle school and then put together rock bands with my friends in high school. The rest is history as they say!
–Who inspires you as an artist?
Wow, there are so many people who inspire me. Some are well known and some aren’t. In terms of well known artists there are the obvious choices – Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Etta James, Mavis Staples, Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Bonnie Raitt, Carole King. I’ve also been very taken with current singer-songerwriters such as Brandi Carlisle, H.E.R, Allen Stone and so many others.
That said, I’m also super inspired by the incredible musicians I have the good fortune to work with. These guys and gals are just amazing!
–Tell me about working on Through the Circle and what inspired it.
I know it sounds cliche (because it is – laughs) but working on this album really and truly was and continues to be a labor of love. I started writing the songs 4 or so years ago and just felt as though I had an album in me that need to be born! I had taken a bit of a hiatus from recording to perform, teach and raise my son and it just felt as though the time was right to put this album out there.
The entire process was amazing! The musicians who played and sang with me on this record are some of my favorite human beings and my co-producer and engineer David Minehan is just the best! Producing a full length album is a lot of work, but I truly loved every minute of it! I can’t wait to get started on the next one 🙂
–Who are some people you want to collaborate with?
Hmm, good question! Being in Boston I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with some AMAZING songwriters and musicians. But if we’re talking well known people here, I think I would absolutely lose my mind if I had the opportunity to write (or perform) with Carole King! To be able to open shows for some of the singers I admire so much – Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Irma Thomas, Bonnie Raitt….the list goes on and on – would also be a dream come true. There are also so many other artists out there right now that I would love to share the stage with: Allen Stone, Brandi Carlisle, Trombone Shorty, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lake Street Dive (I could go on and on!)
–What’s next for you?
Lots of performing, writing, videos and more recording! I’m booking shows all the time and anyone who wants to see my performance calendar can go to www.JenniferTruesdale.com
–Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.
I can whistle really loud! Like SUPER loud.
–What are you watching on TV these days?
My son and I just finished binge watching the new season of Stranger Things which will LOVE!! I’m also pretty addicted to Handmaid’s Tale and Orange is the New Black. Oh and I can’t wait for the new season of Poldark on PBS!
–Anything else you want to tell America?
I just want thank everyone who is been so supportive of me and my music thus far! I am truly grateful 🙂
Thank you so much!
