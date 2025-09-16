Celebrity Spotlight: Jennifer Truesdale

Tell me a bit about how your career began.

Sure! I’m not really sure you could say that this was the beginning of my “career” but it certainly was the beginning of my love for performing! I was around 3 or 4 and my older sister was scheduled to sing at a school festival. I’m not sure exactly what happened – either she was sick, or got nervous – but she backed out at the last minute. The organizers asked if anyone else wanted to sing and I immediately volunteered. I sang the only song I knew all the words to -“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”. I knew right then and there that I wanted to be a singer and performer!

From there it was all about school plays and choral groups, band and orchestra – I sang and played piano and trumpet. I started writing songs in middle school and then put together rock bands with my friends in high school. The rest is history as they say!

I just want thank everyone who is been so supportive of me and my music thus far! I am truly grateful 🙂

Thank you so much!