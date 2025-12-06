What to Watch: Universal

UNIVERSAL was released this Friday, December 5th on Amazon and Apple TV.

Kelley Mack, who stars in and is an executive producer of the film, passed tragically this summer. This is her last on-screen credit, and the film is dedicated to her.

SYNOPSIS

Leo and Naomi are a US-based British couple of academics, enjoying a romantic weekend in a remote log cabin. They are interrupted by the arrival of a woman who’s been following Leo’s research in the field of Junk DNA (parts of the human genome that appear to have no purpose). She claims to have discovered a hidden code, and needs help. She is given five minutes to explain what she has found. Five minutes turns to half an hour, which then becomes the rest of the day, leading to a lively dinner and a raucous night in the cabin. The next day, the gravity of the discovery begins to dawn on the three new friends, leading to a dramatic showdown over what to do with this explosive information.