Ultimate Fighter Premiere News

In anticipation of the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, ESPN presents Before the Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, a pre-show special that will provide fans with an exclusive look into the new season. The pre-show premieres Sunday, May 21 at noon ET on ESPNEWS and will be available for replay on ESPN+.

The pre-show will be hosted by the voice of UFC, Jon Anik, joined by one half of this season’s coaching duo Michael Chandler. Also joining them will be Former UFC Lightweight Champion and TUF coach, Eddie Alvarez, who also fought both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, and UFC hall of famer Urijah Faber, who has coached two seasons of TUF. Together, they will break down what to expect when world-famous, former 2-division UFC champion, and previous TUF coach, Conor McGregor coaches against UFC Lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

The highly anticipated return of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. The show will feature a dynamic cast consisting of both returning veterans and up and coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler is set to premiere Tuesday, May 30 at 10pm ET/7pm PT, exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The entire 12-episode season of TUF 31 will be available exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 30 at 10pm ET.