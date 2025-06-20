Tony Awards 2023: All The Winners

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

WINNER: Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read

WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked — Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

WINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

WINNER: Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

WINNER: Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain — A Doll’s House

WINNER: Jodie Comer — Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot

WINNER: J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James — Into the Woods

Ben Platt — Parade

Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods

WINNER: Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney — & Juliet

Micaela Diamond — Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper — Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed — A Doll’s House

WINNER: Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt

David Zayas — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain’t No Mo’

WINNER: Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living

Kara Young — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon — Shucked

Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

WINNER: Alex Newell — Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester — Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

WINNER: Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether — Prima Facie

WINNER: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York

Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask — Shucked

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill — Fat Ham

WINNER: Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa — Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty — Parade

Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP

Paloma Young — & Juliet

Donna Zakowska — New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie

Jon Clark — A Doll’s House

Bradley King — Fat Ham

WINNER: Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi

Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington — New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert — Parade

Howard Hudson — & Juliet

Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot

WINNER: Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain’t No Mo’

WINNER: Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada — New York, New York

John Shivers — Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods

Gareth Owen — & Juliet

WINNER: Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali — Fat Ham

Jo Bonney — Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd — A Doll’s House

WINNER: Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster — Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Michael Arden — Parade

Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien — Shucked

Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

WINNER: Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman — New York, New York

Jennifer Weber — & Juliet

Jennifer Weber — KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet

John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland — Shucked

WINNER: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York