Maurice Benard Celebrates His Birthday on a Special Podcast Episode

Happy birthday, Maurice Benard! 🎉

To celebrate, we have highlights from a special episode of his State of Mind podcast, with his General Hospital co-star Dominic Zamprogna , who interviews Maurice.

Maurice opens up about how fame and ego fueled his anxiety, the early warning sign he now watches for when it comes to his mental health, and his birthday wish as he turns 63, and more.

Lisa LoCicero, aka Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine, joins the men for a playful, off-script “family reunion” spoof inspired by their longtime on-screen dynamic!

GH co-stars Nazneen Contractor and Carlo Rota, who play Justine and Sidwell, respectively, also give birthday wishes!